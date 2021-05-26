Cancel
Austin, TX

Milam & Greene Releases The Castle Hill Series Bourbon

By Hayden Walker
austinfoodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilam & Greene Whiskey recently released the first batch of their new The Castle Hill Series bourbon, a vintage batch of 13-year-old hand-selected bourbons bottled at barrel proof. The distillery has only produced twenty barrels to create this release, making it the most limited of their boutique whiskeys which have earned top awards at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

austinfoodmagazine.com
Drinkslanereport.com

Buffalo Trace Distillery releases Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon

In honor of Col. E.H. Taylor, Buffalo Trace is releasing a one-time edition Warehouse C Bourbon in the E.H. Taylor Jr. lineup. The 10-year-old Bottled in Bond bourbon was aged in Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1885. It was the barrel warehouse he was most proud of – the final piece in his “model distillery.” Taylor highlighted Warehouse C twice in the lithographed book he commissioned, and it is the only warehouse in the book to get its own feature.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Belfour Spirits Releases Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Belfour Spirits, described as an award-winning ultra-premium whiskey producer, recently announced the release of its Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The brand, led by hockey hall of famer and Olympian Ed Belfour, says this is the first new product since the brand launched in 2019. The company the following year unveiled Special Edition and Single Barrel Straight Rye offerings on an allocated basis.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Stellum Bourbon and Rye

It already seemed like Barrell was sitting on a large supply of whiskey, what with its rapid-fire bourbon releases and frequent special editions, but now comes an entirely new whiskey line from Barrell Craft Spirits, dubbed Stellum. What does Stellum mean? Apparently, it’s a derivative of the latin word for star. So, there’s that. The initial portfolio includes a bourbon, rye, and single barrels of each, all bottled at cask strength.
Drinkswhiskeyraiders.com

Castle & Key Set to Release 2021 Batch of Restoration Rye Whiskey

Restoration Rye 2021 Batch #1 Image via Castle and Key. Castle & Key have announced that the next installment of their Restoration Rye, the first whiskey to be distilled, aged, bottled, and released by the distillery since it’s reopening, will be available in time for this summer. Batch #3, the first of 2021, follows the success of the 2020 releases and aims to distinguish itself specifically for the warmer weather.
Economyhalfwheel.com

Amendola Adds Signature Series Cannoli Green, White

Amendola Family Cigar Co. has completed its version of the Tricolore thanks to the recent release of the new Amendola Signature Series Cannoli Green and White cigars. Those two cigars join the Amendola Signature Series Cannoli Red, which launched last December. Both of the new cigars are 5 1/2 x 42 petite coronas. The Green uses a Sumatran wrapper over a Nicaraguan binder and Nicaraguan fillers; the company describes it as medium to full in body. The White uses an Ecuadorian Connecticut-seed wrapper and is described as mild to medium. Both cigars have an MSRP of $9 per cigar and are produced at La Zona Cigar Factory in Estelí, Nicaragua.
Drinkswhiskeyraiders.com

Bardstown Bourbon Company The Prisoner

Not enough users have reviewed this. This straight bourbon whiskey from Bardstown Bourbon Company is finished in red wine barrels in a Collaboration Series release with the Prisoner Wine company. Bottled at 50% ABV. Nose:. Big, bold and jammy on the nose. Plenty of char, some pepper and big red...
Food & Drinksthe360mag.com

1923 Prohibition Bar Celebrates National Bourbon Day

1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, open seven days a week, announces National Bourbon Day specials on Monday, June 14 with 15% off their house bourbon flight available at the bar top with tasting notes. The bourbon flight is regularly priced at $32 and includes a sampling of today’s most popular bourbons including Buffalo Trace, Bulleit, Angel’s Envy and Angel’s Envy Rye.
CharitiesNashville Post

Nonprofit releases images for future Green Hills home

Officials with Green Hills-based The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee have released images and details related to their future headquarters. A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place Wednesday at the site of the future home on the nonprofit, which offers an address of 3411 Belmont Blvd. at the northwest corner of the intersection of that street and Woodmont Boulevard.
Drinkscolumbiametro.com

Liquid Sunshine

What do Mark Twain, Winston Churchill, Lady Gaga, and Frank Sinatra have in common? Turns out they were all fans of whiskey, the bewitching, amber-hued elixir that also counts Michael Jordan, Mila Kunis, and Prince Harry among its long list of enthusiasts. But what exactly is whiskey? At its most...
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Spicy Bourbon Maple Syrup

Spicy bourbon maple syrup is the condiment to beat all condiments. A sticky, spicy, sweet sauce that’s been amped up with bourbon is an adults-only dream come true. Originally made to drizzle over chicken and waffles, it’s actually perfect for all sorts of savory dishes that could use a little bit of glitz.
Texas Statethewhiskeywash.com

Still Austin Releases First Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Still Austin Whiskey recently launched its first limited release cask strength bourbon at in and off-premises establishments throughout the state of Texas and at the distillery’s tasting room. The homegrown distillery located in the heart of South Austin released 1,100 cases of the new whiskey, a much larger quantity than...
Food & Drinksediblemontereybay.com

Bourbon Peach Julep

Place mint leaves in the bottom of a cocktail shaker or pint-sized Mason jar. Add the jelly or jam and muddle well with a long spoon to break apart the mint and create a rough paste. Add the bourbon and lemon juice and stir to combine. Add ice and quickly stir until the liquid is cold, about 30 seconds.
Brooklyn, NYgetitforless.info

Beer Bourbon & BBQ

Have you heard the news……Beer Bourbon & BBQ is having a BLOCK PARTY and will be in Brooklyn on July 31st -August 1st, 2021 with some of the best BBQ. There will be food, bourbon and beer vendors from all over. Get ready to enjoy all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbeque, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE –TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon sampling of beer and bourbon.
Food & DrinksTexas Monthly

A Drunk Cook Is a Bad Look: 19 Low- and No-Alcohol Beers to Drink While Barbecuing

Aaron Franklin’s first-ever brisket-smoking tutorial, posted on his BBQ with Franklin YouTube channel in 2012, has been viewed over four million times. In the video, Franklin gets the brisket in the smoker and closes the lid, then reminds the audience it will be a long time before the brisket is done. “How long is a long time?” he asks. “Long enough to drink a beer.” I’m not saying Franklin was a trendsetter by suggesting a relationship between smoking meat and drinking beer; plenty of backyard cooks—and four million barbecue YouTube fans—will joke that brisket’s extensive smoke time is really just an excuse to spend half a day downing beers. That’s fine, unless you want to end up with a good brisket.
Drinksvinepair.com

Belvedere Heritage 176 Review

Before focusing on this wonderful vodka, we should note that — technically speaking — it isn't one. Belvedere Heritage 176 is made using a blend of Belvedere Vodka (98 percent) and malted rye spirit (2 percent). As the second, smaller part of that blend is initially distilled to 92 percent ABV versus the 96 percent ABV legal minimum, bodies such as the TTB dictate that this spirit cannot be labeled simply vodka. But labels and labeling terms be damned, for this is among the finest, most-enjoyable vodkas on the market. Subtle aromas of malted rye kick things off, quickly followed by pleasant fruity tones. The palate serves nuanced, dynamic malt flavors, and simply grips the attention. Sip neat, add soda, or do whatever you want — but be sure to buy a bottle and try for yourself.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Partake Brewing Announces Pre-Sale of Limited-Edition Peach Gose

CANADA – Award-winning, non-alcoholic craft beer brand, Partake Brewing, announced the pre-sale of its limited-edition release seasonal variety, Peach Gose, just in time for summer. Peach Gose is crisp and refreshing with a hint of tartness. Brewed with various malts, coriander, sea salt, and natural peach flavoring it adds a...
DrinksPaste Magazine

Templeton 10 Year Single Barrel Rye Whiskey Review

I can only imagine that it must be difficult to see your company framed as the sole poster child for a lightning rod issue that affects an entire industry. So it was for Templeton Rye back in the early 2010s, when it became the public face of the whiskey consumer’s outcry against non-distillery producers (NDPs). It wasn’t that Templeton was the only distillery sourcing their flagship rye whiskey from the mega distillery that is MGP of Indiana—far from it. That same, popular “95/5” (95% rye, 5% malted barley) recipe was being sourced by brands all over, including Bulleit Rye, High West Rye, Redemption Rye, Dickel Rye and many others. Nor were all of those distilleries being perfectly transparent about their sourcing. But Templeton drew particular ire for how committed it was to its ultimately fake Prohibition-era theming, and it resulted in an outsized public shaming for the brand, wherein it essentially took the heat from anyone who was unaware of how NDPs had long operated. A class action settlement announced in 2015 saw the company on the hook for $2.5 million in damages, forced to pay refunds to any consumer who felt misled by Templeton’s implications that their whiskey was a product of Iowa, rather than Indiana. Since that point, Templeton has soldiered on, adding “distilled in Indiana” to its back labels and removing references to its “Prohibition era recipe.” They’ve also been distilling their own spirit in Iowa for several years now, the first aged batches of which should appear in 2022 or 2023.