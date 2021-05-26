Milam & Greene Releases The Castle Hill Series Bourbon

I can only imagine that it must be difficult to see your company framed as the sole poster child for a lightning rod issue that affects an entire industry. So it was for Templeton Rye back in the early 2010s, when it became the public face of the whiskey consumer’s outcry against non-distillery producers (NDPs). It wasn’t that Templeton was the only distillery sourcing their flagship rye whiskey from the mega distillery that is MGP of Indiana—far from it. That same, popular “95/5” (95% rye, 5% malted barley) recipe was being sourced by brands all over, including Bulleit Rye, High West Rye, Redemption Rye, Dickel Rye and many others. Nor were all of those distilleries being perfectly transparent about their sourcing. But Templeton drew particular ire for how committed it was to its ultimately fake Prohibition-era theming, and it resulted in an outsized public shaming for the brand, wherein it essentially took the heat from anyone who was unaware of how NDPs had long operated. A class action settlement announced in 2015 saw the company on the hook for $2.5 million in damages, forced to pay refunds to any consumer who felt misled by Templeton’s implications that their whiskey was a product of Iowa, rather than Indiana. Since that point, Templeton has soldiered on, adding “distilled in Indiana” to its back labels and removing references to its “Prohibition era recipe.” They’ve also been distilling their own spirit in Iowa for several years now, the first aged batches of which should appear in 2022 or 2023.