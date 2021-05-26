Beckhoff expands power supply portfolio with supplementary PS9xxx modules
The new PS9xxx buffer and redundancy modules extend the universal 24/48 V DC power supply series from Beckhoff. These new modules provide more efficient options to avoid machine and plant downtime and, as a result, increase system availability. With the supplementary PS9xxx modules, the PS power supply series and the CU81xx UPS series, Beckhoff offers a complete and coordinated range of solutions for reliable power supply in the 24 and 48 V DC range.www.designworldonline.com