TX Whiskey Releases Stars & Stripes Bottle to Support Military Veterans

By Hayden Walker
austinfoodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTX Whiskey Distillery has announced their continued partnership with Boot Campaign with the limited release of its TX Blended Whiskey Stars & Stripes bottle. TX Whiskey’s Stars & Stripes bottle will be available exclusively at military bases, Texas retailers and at Whiskey Ranch. TX Whiskey will donate a portion of the Stars & Stripes bottle sales up to $72,000 to Boot Campaign, to aid veterans and military families. Additional items including co-branded shirts and socks will be available at Whiskey Ranch and will include a $1 donation to Boot Campaign per item. TX Blended Whiskey Stars & Stripes bottles are available now for $35.99.

austinfoodmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bases#Food Drink#Beverages#Tx Whiskey Distillery#Boot Campaign#Tx Whiskey#The Stars Stripes#Whiskey Ranch#Whiskey Science#Stars#Flavors#Honey#Texas Retailers#Releases#Event#Item#Military Families#Uniting Americans#Base Access
