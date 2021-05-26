TX Whiskey Releases Stars & Stripes Bottle to Support Military Veterans
TX Whiskey Distillery has announced their continued partnership with Boot Campaign with the limited release of its TX Blended Whiskey Stars & Stripes bottle. TX Whiskey’s Stars & Stripes bottle will be available exclusively at military bases, Texas retailers and at Whiskey Ranch. TX Whiskey will donate a portion of the Stars & Stripes bottle sales up to $72,000 to Boot Campaign, to aid veterans and military families. Additional items including co-branded shirts and socks will be available at Whiskey Ranch and will include a $1 donation to Boot Campaign per item. TX Blended Whiskey Stars & Stripes bottles are available now for $35.99.austinfoodmagazine.com