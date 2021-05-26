Lynn Nottage's The Watering Hole Will Welcome Audiences Back to Signature Theatre
Signature Theatre will welcome audiences back to the Pershing Square Signature Center starting June 22 with The Watering Hole, immersive theatrical installation conceived and created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and director Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony). The piece will activate nearly all of Signature's spaces, from the lobby (a favorite off-Broadway meeting place) to the backstages and beyond. It will run through July 25.www.theatermania.com