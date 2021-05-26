Cancel
Theater & Dance

Lynn Nottage's The Watering Hole Will Welcome Audiences Back to Signature Theatre

By Zachary Stewart
theatermania
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignature Theatre will welcome audiences back to the Pershing Square Signature Center starting June 22 with The Watering Hole, immersive theatrical installation conceived and created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and director Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony). The piece will activate nearly all of Signature's spaces, from the lobby (a favorite off-Broadway meeting place) to the backstages and beyond. It will run through July 25.

www.theatermania.com
Lynn Nottage
