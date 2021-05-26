Lynn Nottage's The Watering Hole Will Welcome Audiences Back to Signature Theatre

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Trevor, a new musical based on the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, will now play at off-Broadway's Stage 42 beginning on October 25. Opening night is set for November 10. The previously announced show was in rehearsal when theaters shut down due to COVID-19. Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Marc Bruni and Joshua Prince, who both worked on on Beautiful, will direct and choreograph, respectively. Full casting is to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.