Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) reviews cases of mild myocarditis reported with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

World Health Organization
 8 days ago

The COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) is reviewing reports of a small number of cases of myocarditis reported in individuals vaccinated with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The subcommittee noted that in most of the reported cases, the individuals have recovered. The subcommittee is soliciting and monitoring for additional information to assess for any relationship to COVID-19 vaccination.

www.who.int
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mrna#Health Data#Adolescents#Safety Risks#Open Data#Vast Rrb#Work Group#Brighton Collaboration#Acip#Mild Myocarditis#Covid 19 Vaccination#Covid 19 Infections#Hospitalizations#Deaths#Conservative Treatment#Guidance#Alternative Data Sources#Muscle#Potential Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

CDC reporting few cases of myocarditis after teens get COVID-19 vaccine

CONNECTICUT, USA — Last week the CDC reported a small number of cases of heart problems in teens after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Harvard Health Publishing, Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that decreases the ability of the heart to pump blood normally. The Advisory Committee...
Public HealthMcKnight's

mRNA vaccines show real-world value in reducing COVID-19 in nursing homes

A recent analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported a reduced number of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated nursing homes residents. According to researchers, this finding suggests that robust vaccine coverage among residents and staff, together with the continued use of face masks and other infection-control measures, likely provides some protection for small numbers of unvaccinated residents in congregate settings. That said, the authors concluded, there is a “critical need for ongoing vaccination programs and surveillance testing in nursing homes to mitigate future outbreaks.”
KidsMarietta Daily Journal

The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for children

A COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children ages 12 through 15 in the U.S. Here's what parents, caregivers and children need to know about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, the possible side effects, and the benefits of getting vaccinated. This is written by Mayo Clinic Staff. ___________________________________________________
ScienceEurekAlert

Methotrexate users have a reduced immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Up to a third of patients taking methotrexate - a common treatment for immune mediated inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis - failed to achieve an adequate immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in a small study accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.
KidsLancaster Online

Vaccinating children helps us to defeat COVID-19 (column)

In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 is an important step forward — but it’s only as good as the number of parents who make use of it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 17 million...
PharmaceuticalsCBS News

Expert discusses report on Wuhan COVID-19 cases, latest on vaccine

A Wall Street Journal report says lab researchers in Wuhan, China, sought hospital care for "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness" in November 2019, a month before the first case of coronavirus was officially confirmed there. Dr. Jessica Justman, senior technical director at ICAP and associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction, plus insights into reports of heart problems in a small number of vaccinated young adults.
PharmaceuticalsWSFA

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How could anything developed this quickly be safe?. For many Americans, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines less than a year after the pandemic began is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism, in turn, is contributing to hesitancy to get the shot — especially among those concerned that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines rely on messenger RNA, or mRNA, to induce protection. This is the first time that any mRNA vaccine has been approved for human use.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When will COVID-19 vaccines be widely available globally?

Experts say it could be 2023 or later before the shots are widely available in some countries. The United States, Israel and the United Kingdom are among the nations where about half or more of the population has gotten at least one shot. In some countries, including South Africa, Pakistan and Venezuela, less than 1% of people have been vaccinated. In nearly a dozen countries — mostly in Africa — there have been no jabs at all.
Public Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

Covid-19 Global News: Live Updates on Vaccines, Cases and Masks

President Biden said Thursday he expected to release the results of an intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, even as administration officials said the inquiry was likely to extend beyond the initial 90-day deadline. Just before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Ohio, Mr. Biden...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

The Ethics and Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Globally, millions of people have now received a COVID-19 vaccine, and some countries have already started planning the implementation of “vaccine passports”. The purpose of these passports is to allow people to travel, attend large gatherings, access public venues and return to work without compromising personal safety and public health. But are vaccine passports ethical?
Public Healthct.gov

What to Know about Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

On May 27th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for parents/patients regarding reports of a small number of individuals nationally who developed a rare condition known as myocarditis after recently being vaccinated for COVID-19. The CDC, and DPH, continue to encourage everyone 12 and older to get...