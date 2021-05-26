Worn & Wound x Zodiac Channel Vintage Mountaineering With New Collab

A few weeks back at Watches & Wonders 2021, we saw Panerai release a new chronograph watch collection, as well as an entirely new in-house chronograph movement. For a brand with a history and design legacy so closely associated with diving to make such an investment in developing its chronographs is a curious, and risky, move. Making something of a value play, the new Panerai Luminor Chrono collection begins at just over $9,000, which places it in direct competition with some of the luxury chronograph offerings from peers like Breitling and IWC, as well as pieces like the newest Chronomaster Sport from Zenith. But do these Luminor Chronos have what it takes to both convince existing Paneristi to diversify their palates as well as lure in new customers with no shortage of choices in the luxury chronograph segment?