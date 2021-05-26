Amazon to Acquire MGM Studios — and the Rights to James Bond — for a Cool $8.45B USD
It's official, people. Amazon is acquiring the Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) movie studio in a deal estimated to be worth $8.45 billion USD. They'll be taking full control of all of its assets, which spans more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows from 1986 on. It will also encompass all yet-to-be-released projects, like Ridley Scott’s buzzy House of Gucci with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, as well as Cary Joji Fukunaga's long-delayed No Time To Die with Daniel Craig.airows.com