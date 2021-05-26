newsbreak-logo
Schulte and Davis Polk advise on Exxon board battle

By Caroline Spiezio
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Schulte Roth & Zabel and Davis Polk & Wardwell are advising on a clash between Exxon Mobil Corp and investors who aim to shake up the oil giant’s board and climate change strategy, with shareholders Wednesday electing at least two climate activists to the board.

Engine No. 1 GP LLC, the activist investor and small hedge fund that led the shareholder rebellion, sought to replace one-third of Exxon’s 12-person board. Vote counting was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon. Schulte advised Engine No. 1, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision show.

A source said Ele Klein, Schulte’s M&A and securities group chair and shareholder activism group co-chair, counseled the investment firm.

Louis Goldberg, the co-head of Davis Polk’s global mergers & acquisitions group, advised Exxon, according to an SEC filing.

Representatives for those firms did not provide comment. Nor did representatives for Exxon and Engine No. 1.

Engine No. 1 has a stake worth only about $50 million in Exxon, a company with a market capitalization of about $250 billion. But the hedge fund gained support from larger investors, including BlackRock Inc.

Reuters reported Tuesday that BlackRock, Exxon’s second largest shareholder, would support three of Engine No. 1’s nominees, citing sources. BlackRock did not use outside counsel on the matter, the investment firm said Wednesday.

Exxon shareholders, led by Engine No. 1, have said the world is changing quickly as governments and companies move to reduce the emissions from fossil fuels that are warming the planet, and that Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods needs to make big changes to ensure the company’s future value to investors.

Engine No. 1’s success is a blow to Exxon’s strategy. The oil company incurred a $20 billion-plus loss in 2020 and has been slower to embrace lower-carbon investments than its global rivals.

The increased pressure on climate change has hit law firms that counsel oil companies, too.

Law students from schools including Yale and Harvard launched a boycott in 2020 against Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, refusing to work for the law firm until it stops representing Exxon in climate change lawsuits.

