Black Box plans weekend fun

By Bob Evans
kcapplauds.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFRI, MAY 28, 2021 – Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight by John Kolvenbach. A staged reading featuring TLR artistic director, Rusty Sneary. Attic Light is known for their vigorous and eccentric live performances!. SUN, MAY 30 – SUNDAY FUNDAY. Yard games, Yard Beers. A big thank you for keeping...

www.kcapplauds.net
Vanessa Davis
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Boating Festival a fun way to spend the weekend

The 32nd Great Lakes Boating Festival, which took place May 22 and 23, at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, included an array of boats, marine products and services, as well as the Grosse Pointe Art Fair, featuring the work of around 20 artists, and a variety of vendors. Children and...
Entertainmentdesertexposure.com

Improv returns to Black Box

The Super Secret Improv Show will return for two additional performances at Black Box Theatre, 430 N. Main St. Downtown. The first performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Tickets are $10 and are available at http://no-strings.org/. Any tickets not sold online will be available at the door...
Hillsdale, NJbaristanet.com

Weekend Family Fun: Carnivals, Movies, Trains and More

Well, here we are at the end of June! School is out, summer is here, and it is time for fun! If you’re looking for family friendly activities to enjoy this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Check these out!. On Friday at 7:00 PM, The Story Pirates will present the...
Holyoke, COholyokeenterprise.com

Party in the Park kicks off weekend fun

Filled with various things to do, Party in the Park at Holyoke City Park was a fun- filled beginning to the weekend. After not having the 2020 Dandelion Daze due to COVID-19, the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce decided to make the event happen over two days instead of one. Party...
Rangeley, MEtheirregular.com

Lupine Festival headlines a fun weekend in Oquossoc

OQUOSSOC — The Outdoor Heritage Museum will host the 2021 Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show on the grounds of the museum, in Oquossoc, Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 30 booths will fill the grounds with various vendors offering bargains on antiques, crafts and works of art making for some great gift ideas to customers.
RestaurantsWashingtonian.com

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Restaurant/microbrewery Sweetwater Tavern is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and its S’more Stout and juicy IPA Aces High are back for the summer. Sample the beers on site or get an $18 growler to-go. (Sweetwater Tavern has locations at 3066 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church; 14250 Sweetwater Lane, Centreville; and 45980 Waterview Plaza, Sterling.)
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

19 Fun Facts About Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

Grandma's Marathon is one of the biggest events in the Twin Ports every year and for good reason!. The races began decades ago and since, has become a huge part of the culture in Duluth. It brings thousands of people together for one weekend each summer. It isn't just one...
Waynesville, OHdayton.com

Art, food and fun! Check out Waynesville Street Faire this weekend

The Waynesville Street Faire, the first of four days of shopping, music, food and art scheduled this summer, kicks off this weekend. This year’s inaugural event will be held Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Waynesville. The dates for the following street fairs are July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
Callaway, NESand Hills Express

Fun, Sun, & Together Again! Pioneer Picnic in Callaway this Weekend

CALLAWAY–All are welcome to join in the fun in Callaway this weekend for the annual Pioneer Picnic. Celebrate Callaway’s heritage with the rodeo of more than 50 years, parade, car show, alumni events, street dances, and games and activities for all ages!. Callaway Chamber of Commerce Secretary Kelsey Wyckoff said,...
Oakland, CAfuncheap.com

Oakland “Juneteenth Lawn Party” on Black Family Weekend

Get your summer started with the Best of the Bay on Juneteenth. Enjoy the amazing party grooves played by the World Famous RICK & RUSS Show with CJ Flash, join the jammin’ Djembe circle or dance your day away during the Afro-caribbean dance parade. Great local food vendors and small business merchandising. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES ALLOWED. NO PETS. No Smoking. No Refunds. Don’t forget to purchase tickets seperately for the Oakland Roots Season Opener at www.oaklandrootssc.com….5:30pm kickoff.
Show Low, AZWMI Central

Show Low Gun Show brought food, fun and education last weekend

SHOW LOW – Apparently the regular pickleball ladies in Show Low are quite skilled in bargaining. “Nothing was going to stop them,” said Dennis Champagne, of Arizona Collectibles and Firearms of Flagstaff. “So, we moved enough of our setup to give them room to play their game Friday evening and when they finished, we moved everything back over and continued to set up the show.”
Glacier County, MTcutbankpioneerpress.com

Shelby School Reunion will be weekend of fun times July 9-11

Just in case you might have missed the previous article or Facebook posts, or maybe it just slipped your mind, but Shelby High School (SHS) Reunion time is almost here! This year’s event is slated for July 9-11 and is looking to be the best one yet with a little something for everyone.
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: June 18-20

Learn About Local Black History on a Kayaking Tour. While paddling on the Colorado River during this two-hour kayaking tour, guests will discover stories of local Black history regarding the city’s central waterway. One example: the “swim-ins” of the 1960s, where Black youth in Austin challenged the town’s segregationist policies that barred Black people from swimming in Barton Springs. Sign up for Roll Colorado Roll here then meet at the Rowing Dock at 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2418 Stratford Drive.
Orfordville, WIindreg.com

All in for a weekend of fun in Orfordville Community comes together for June Days festival

Orfordville’s June Days is back with another year of fun for kids, adults and food-lovers alike. The fun starts on Friday, June 18, with events including the Sons of the American Legion corn boil, ax-throwing and a softball tournament at Purdy Park. The fun continues Saturday with a petting zoo, the Purdy Park Pub Crawl, the Lions Club golf outing and a fireworks show. On Sunday, June Days finishes off strong with an auto show, live music and a parade, which is already set to be much larger than the parades from previous years.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Five Fun Father’s Day Activities Happening This Weekend

Looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift idea? Something that allows you to spend time with your dad? Here are five events happening this weekend around Washington. You could buy dad a new grill. Or you could give him the chance to build his own. Alexandria’s Building Momentum and its maker space, The Garden, offer a variety of workshops where customers can craft all sorts of things. On Father’s Day, they are hosting a Custom Grill Welding Workshop where participants create their own simple grill. Tickets cost $200 and must be bought by June 17. If you miss your chance to purchase this class, there’s another on July 3. The Garden is offering more classes throughout next month, too. There’s a Make Your Own Drink Caddy workshop on July 3 for $150, and a Wine Welding Workshop on July 9 for $250.
Foxborough, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Monster Jam coming to Gillette Stadium for a weekend of family fun August 28

Foxborough, Mass. (June 15, 2021) – This. Is. Monster Jam®! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Foxborough at full capacity for a high-octane weekend at Gillette Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28. Monster Jam®, making its first Foxborough stop following a pandemic pause, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, June 15, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on June 22. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
Canton, OHIndependent

Fun things this weekend: Juneteenth, Oak Ridge Boys, Minerva Homecoming

A local Juneteenth event will return after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The single-day event will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Nimisilla Park. It will celebrate community and pay tribute to Black Wall Street — where a white mob attacked an affluent Black community in Tulsa a century ago.