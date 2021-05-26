Black Box plans weekend fun

Looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift idea? Something that allows you to spend time with your dad? Here are five events happening this weekend around Washington. You could buy dad a new grill. Or you could give him the chance to build his own. Alexandria’s Building Momentum and its maker space, The Garden, offer a variety of workshops where customers can craft all sorts of things. On Father’s Day, they are hosting a Custom Grill Welding Workshop where participants create their own simple grill. Tickets cost $200 and must be bought by June 17. If you miss your chance to purchase this class, there’s another on July 3. The Garden is offering more classes throughout next month, too. There’s a Make Your Own Drink Caddy workshop on July 3 for $150, and a Wine Welding Workshop on July 9 for $250.