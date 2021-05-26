newsbreak-logo
Scans Peek at Brains of Highly Sensitive People

By Futurity
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSensory processing sensitivity (SPS) is a biological trait present in roughly a third of the population. In a world of constant information overload and stress, it’s a characteristic that can result in a variety of behaviors, from emotional outbursts to withdrawal, overwhelm, and procrastination. “Behaviorally, we observe it as being...

