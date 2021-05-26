Plans to open new restaurant in Abilene hotel break down

The Brookville Hotel stands under gray skies in Abilene on May 5. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Plans between the former Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime Steakhouse to reopen a new restaurant attraction in Abilene have broken down, owners said Tuesday.

Deanna and Charles Munson of Munson’s Prime, the Junction City steakhouse that burned down in February, and Mark and Connie Martin of the Brookville Hotel, which closed in October during the pandemic, had previously announced they were joining forces to reopen under a new brand, Legacy Kansas, within the old hotel by late June.

It would have offered menu items from both locations, meeting space, catering options and other attractions.

“We are very sad to announce that we were unable to finalize a contract with the Munsons at this time,” the Martins wrote on their Facebook page. “We will not be opening on June 23 as planned. We want to thank all of our faithful and loyal patrons that have supported us over the many years and were excited we were coming back!”

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office and Dickinson County Treasurer’s Office, the Martins’ company owes just over $160,000 in property taxes with foreclosure a possibility.

The Munsons said in a statement they believed they had an agreement in principle to purchase the hotel assets and had tried to speed up the opening process to get ahead of summer travel demands.

“It is now apparent that we will be unable to arrive at a mutually agreeable contract with the Martins,” Charles and Deanna said. “This will unfortunately prevent us from opening on June 23 as planned. We are, however, committed to seeing this project completed and hope better news will be announced at a later time. We want to thank everyone for their support and understanding as we work through this difficult situation.”

The Munsons said they would share any further developments on their Munson’s Prime Steakhouse Facebook page.