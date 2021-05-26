Cancel
Can microalgae be used to improve water quality in fish farms?

thefishsite.com
 8 days ago

An energy-efficient system for cultivating marine microalgae that can improve water quality in aquaculture systems has been developed by researchers in Sweden. The research project was a collaboration between the University of Gothenburg and RISE. It involved the study of around 160 species of microalgae from different places along the west coast of Sweden, in a bid to identify those that could extend the Nordic growing season, thus allowing an increase in the production of energy-rich algae biomass.

thefishsite.com
