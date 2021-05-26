‘City of Lies’ film, featuring soundtrack contributions from Joe Perry, being released on DVD, Blu-ray in June

Talks of a revival of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” have been circulating the internet since 2015. Even Elijah Wood has thrown his hat into the proverbial ring of possibly rebooting the slasher classic. The continued interest is to be expected considering the 1984 movie’s enduring popularity and status as a genre groundbreaker. Not only did “Nightmare” redefine the horror flick by slanting the storyline toward the supernatural but as Entertainment Weekly stated, it “put New Line on the Hollywood map and gave Robert Englund his iconic slasher role as the child murderer who finds a villainous afterlife by turning up in the bad dreams of his victims.” The film also introduced audiences to Johnny Depp, who, in his very first onscreen role, played crop-top-wearing teen Glen Lantz, boyfriend of the movie’s heroine, Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp).