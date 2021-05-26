Cancel
Riley County, KS

Mayor wants to keep flat mill levy for 2022 budget

By Hailey Phillips hphillips@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 8 days ago

Mayor Wynn Butler wants to keep the property tax rate flat for the 2022 budget.

“I would think our starting point at best is we can keep the mill levy flat. We can try that,” Butler said.

A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. The city is eyeing a flat 2022 property tax rate of 49.835 mills, the same as the 2021 mill levy rate.

That would mean the owner of a $100,000 home paying $573.10 in 2021 would pay $585.71 in 2022, considering the average value of a existing single-family home in Riley County increased by 2.2%.

The commission kicked off the budget process Tuesday during a work session; commissioners did not vote or take any formal action. They must finalize the budget by August.

While Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he appreciated the mayor’s comments about keeping the mill levy flat, he said he wanted city administrators to prepare possible budget scenarios that include increases.

“What I want to know is, ‘What does it take to fully fund our organization to run at capacity?’” Estabrook said.

Butler said Estabrook had a good point, but he said it depends on the city’s priorities.

“In my mind, if you just give staff a blank check, they’ll come back with a 10 mill increase, because that’d make the city nice,” Butler said. “We’d get new firetrucks, more public works trucks. There’s an unlimited amount of things you could put there.”

In response, city manager Ron Fehr said the funding issues “are going to be about people as opposed to trucks.” City administrators want to increase pay for employees to retain them. Officials will talk about organizational requests and employee pay increases at the the June 8 work session, officials said.

“That’s always the basis and (the) backbone of our organization is our people,” Fehr said. “And we need to really take care of them.”

Butler said he fully agreed with Fehr. He said a good example of city workers improving the community was when public works staff worked on the water main breaks Tuesday in southwest Manhattan.

“Appreciate those guys out there working on that (Tuesday),” Butler said. “And I realize, that if you got crew turnovers constantly, and you don’t have people that have been there four, five, six years, you lose that experience. And so that’s gotta be a priority. I’m with you 100% on that.”

Commissioner Linda Morse said after the meeting it is too early to make any formal statements about the mill levy.

“We haven’t even heard the presentations from the administration yet,” she said. “I know that our mill levy has been virtually flat for the last three years. So I like the idea of keeping it flat, but I also know that the city has some needs and you can’t keep eating away at the existing structure without doing harm.”

The property tax rate was 49.355 mills in 2019 and 49.798 mills in 2020.

Commissioner Usha Reddi said she always wants to aim to keep the mill levy flat.

“No one likes to raise any type of taxes,” Reddi said after the meeting.

However, Reddi said Wednesday morning she wanted to continue budget discussions before making any formal decisions on the mill levy.

Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he also wanted to hear have more discussions on the budget.

“It’s awful early right now to pin down one way or another,” he said Wednesday morning.

Hatesohl said he agreed with the sentiments to keep the mill levy flat, but realizes the city can’t cut services that residents want.

“Obviously people were mad that we didn’t get the pools open last year, so we’re making that a priority (this year),” Hatesohl said Wednesday morning.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

