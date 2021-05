The Milwaukee Bucks want swift revenge over the Miami Heat in the first round of the East playoffs. Giannis and the boys still remember the shocking defeat Miami inflicted them in the semis last year, and craves the set the records straight. It was a shocker back at the time as the majority of fans already saw the Bucks in the East finals waiting for their rivals. As for the Heat, they had a season filled with ups and downs, but eventually became consistent as the end of the regular part approached. This team has excellent chemistry, and as we saw, knows how to play in the playoffs.