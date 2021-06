Virtual reality (VR) is a relatively new technology that enables you to immerse yourself in an unlimited number of different visual settings from the comfort of your home. By wearing a headset with motion-tracking capabilities, you can enter any number of virtual spaces. Whether it be a museum in Rome or a driver’s education class, you can experience the sensation of actually being in the space since the screen is directly in front of your eyes rather than a few feet away. VR headsets have many uses in the professional world, but they are particularly popular with gamers. One downside is that VR technology evolves rapidly, which means expensive purchases can quickly become outdated.