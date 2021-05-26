Giants hold on to a couple local players, and future two-Bishop outfield is possible

McGee pitched a perfect eighth inning with no strikeouts to earn a hold in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Cincinnati. This was the southpaw's first hold of the year, as he successfully protected a one-run lead. Buster Posey's three-run double in the ninth inning meant there was no save situation when Tyler Rogers entered the contest. McGee has been San Francisco's closer for the first quarter of the season, but his shaky pitching in the last week has meant more ninth-inning chances for Rogers. It's unclear if the duo of relievers will be utilized on a game-by-game basis or if Rogers has surpassed McGee for the closing job -- this is a bullpen situation to monitor in the near term.