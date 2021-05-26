Giants hold on to a couple local players, and future two-Bishop outfield is possible
If Triple-A Sacramento needed any help selling tickets, there are plenty of family and friends of players who should be showing up soon. The Giants held on to a couple of local guys, with outfielder Braden Bishop and righty Trevor Hildenberger clearing waivers Wednesday and being outrighted to Sacramento. Bishop, who went to St. Francis in Mountain View, and Hildenberger, a Mountain View native who went to Cal, are no longer on 40-man rosters but are back nearby their homes.www.knbr.com