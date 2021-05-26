PREVIEW: 'GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR' #1 DECADE VARIANT COVERS
Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1. Cover(s): Dan Mora (Main), 8 'Decade' Variants (See Below) Publisher Description. On June 29, DC celebrates eight decades of emerald-clad swashbuckling, crime-fighting, and trick arrows of every kind when the Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1! Green Arrow and his allies across his 80-year history, from the Golden Age to now, the anniversary special includes 12 stories from some of DC’s most esteemed writers and artists who have contributed to the legacy of Oliver Queen. The title will also include eight "Decade" variant covers depicting the Emerald Archer through the ages.icv2.com