newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

PREVIEW: 'GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR' #1 DECADE VARIANT COVERS

ICV2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1. Cover(s): Dan Mora (Main), 8 'Decade' Variants (See Below) Publisher Description. On June 29, DC celebrates eight decades of emerald-clad swashbuckling, crime-fighting, and trick arrows of every kind when the Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1! Green Arrow and his allies across his 80-year history, from the Golden Age to now, the anniversary special includes 12 stories from some of DC’s most esteemed writers and artists who have contributed to the legacy of Oliver Queen. The title will also include eight "Decade" variant covers depicting the Emerald Archer through the ages.

icv2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Adams
Person
Jeff Lemire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Green Arrow#Comic Art#Cover Art#Dc Comics#Super Spectacular#Howard Porter 2000#Star City Star#Happy Anniversary#Dc Comics#Comic Book Stores#Comic Book Storytellers#Green Man#Trick Arrows#Autumn Son#Release Date#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Arts
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 Preview Released by DC

DC's Maid of Might is getting her newest solo series later this year, when the eight-issue epic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is released by DC. The new maxiseries, which will be written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes, has already courted a lot of attention from fans. On Thursday, DC provided new insight into exactly what that will bring, with a seven-page preview of the new series, as well as the cover for the series' third issue.
Violent Crimesbleedingcool.com

Bruce Wayne… Murderer?! Again?! Detective Comics #1036 [Preview]

Didn't we do the Bruce Wayne, murderer story already? Back in the early aughts, right? Well, it looks like at least one of Bruce's neighbors is starting to suspect he may be connected to the death of Sarah Worth. Of course, she has good reason, since she catches him bringing her body inside his home. Of course, we can see in this preview of Detective Comics #1036 that it's actually Clayface. How will Bruce get out of this one? Find out on the next episode of Three's Company! Wait, no, we mean in Detective Comics #1036, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.
Comicsmarvel.com

Runaways Celebrates 100-Issues with Giant-Sized Spectacular

They started as six normal teenager brought together by the shocking revelation that their very parents were super villains and over the years, the Runaways have reinvented themselves time and time again, becoming one of Marvel’s most beloved franchises. This August, the series will mark 100 issues and Marvel Comics...
ComicsThe Beat

Aquaman 80th anniversary celebration anthology set for August

An Aquaman 80th anniversary celebration anthology is slated for August, bringing readers a 100-page book about the Atlantean sea king, DC Comics has announced. The book is set to hit on August 31, with the usual long list of creators, some of which (but not all) are key contributors to the character’s history. For writers, names include Dan Jurgens, Geoff Johns, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips, Michael Moreci, Marguerite Bennett, Dan Watters, Jeff Parker, and Becky Cloonan. For artists, the list is Steve Epting, Paul Pelletier, Valentine de Landro, Hendry Prasetya, Pop Mhan, Trungles, Miguel Mendonça, Evan “Doc” Shaner, and more.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman vs. Journalism in Superman Red & Blue #3 [Preview]

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3 (OF 6) 0321DC096 – SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3 (OF 6) CVR B JOHN PAUL LEON VAR – $5.99. 0321DC097 – SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3 (OF 6) CVR C DERRICK CHEW VAR – $5.99. (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Paul Pope. written by MICHEL...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Static: Season One and the revamp of cool: covers, preview, more

Energy never dies, it just changes - and with Static: Season One the iconic hero Static returns in a modern revamp by Milestone veterans and a new generation of creators. As we get closer to its June 15, we now have more on the series - from a synopsis to variant covers, and even a look inside at the comic.
Comicsdailydead.com

Q&A: Ed Piskor Discusses the Creative Freedom and Unsettling Horrors of His New Comic Book Series RED ROOM

The deadly corners of cyberspace are home to sadistic killers and the bloodthirsty fans who fuel them in Ed Piskor's new comic book series Red Room. With the first issue of Piskor's Red Room now available from Fantagraphics, we caught up with the talented and bold artist to discuss the creative freedom of his new series, how real-life online horrors inspired Red Room, and more!
BatmanComicBook

DC Comics Reveals Titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021

DC Comics has revealed its offerings for Free Comic Book Day 2021. DC will publish four free comics aimed at different age demographics for participating comic book stores to give away during this year's later than usual Free Comic Book Day event. For adults, DC is offering two books. The 32-page Batman FCBD Special Edition offers readers their first taste of the "Fear State" event and introduces Jace Fox as the Dark Knight of the upcoming I Am Batman series. Suicide Squad FBCD Special Edition, also 32-pages, will focus on King Shark and lead into the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker storyline that will run in a new Suicide Squad limited series.
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Detective Comics: Deus Ex Machina

As noted in previous reviews, if you don't like Batman in a team situation, skip writer James Tynion IV's run on "Batman: Detective Comics." But, again, Bat-fans who skip it will be missing out. Tynion created a new team for Batman during his run on "Detective." Short take: A military...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

No Excalibur, New Mutants or SWORD in August From Marvel Comics

VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA. • The Hellfire Gala is here! A.K.A. the most important party of the YEAR!. • The truth finally comes out for the COTA kids. • Plus: A heartbreaking goodbye…maybe, forever?. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99. I get that reference.
ComicsInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Fantastic Four Celebrates 60th Anniversary Across 2 Titles With 7 Variant Covers!

DAN SLOTT & MARK WAID (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR., PAUL RENAUD & Jason Loo (A) Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang’s final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Join the FF and some special surprise guest stars as John Romita Jr. returns to Marvel and joins forces with writer Dan Slott for this celebratory adventure! Marvel’s First Family will literally never be the same again!
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Darkhawk is Getting a New Comic Book Series This Summer

Marvel’s Darkhawk is Getting a New Comic Book Series This Summer. Three decades ago, writer Tom DeFalco and artist Mike Manley brought Darkhawk into the Marvel Universe. But now, Chris Powell is passing his amulet to a new teenage hero, and readers will get to meet him in Darkhawk #1 later this year.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman

Launching as part of DC Comics' Fear State event this autumn, I Am Batman by John Ridley, Travel Foreman, Norm Rapmund and Lokus is a new series, launching with I Am Batman #0, that tells the continuing story of Lucius Fox's son, Jace Fox, the Next Batman, as seen in the recent digital mini-series The Next Batman: Second Son.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Detective Comics #1036

Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth’s murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman’s only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city-and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets!
ComicsInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: All-New All-Different Darkhawk Reborn For 30th Anniversary From White-Hot Writer Of Image Comics’ Radiant Black! Plus Preview!

Marvel Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. All-New All-Different Reborn For 30th Anniversary From White-Hot Writer Of Image Comics’ Radiant Black!. Kyle Higgins and Juanan Ramírez usher in a new Super Hero to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Darkhawk. Coming hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed one-shot,...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022

The Green Arrow Stranded graphic novel by Brendan Deneen and Bell Hosalla was intended to be published by DC Comics this summer. But for one reason or another (probably another), that's not happening. And it has now been rescheduled for the 1st of March, 2022. Brendan Deneen is the author...