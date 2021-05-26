BRIAN AZZARELLO AND LEE BERMEJO KICK OFF 'BATMAN: THE WORLD'

Batman may be an American creation, but he’s popular all over the world, and DC will be celebrating that in September with Batman: The World, an anthology of Batman stories by creators from 14 countries across Europe, Asia, and North and South America. The 184-page hardcover will be released on September 14, shortly before Batman Day (September 18), in North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan; each international edition will have its own cover art by creators from that region.