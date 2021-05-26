newsbreak-logo
BRIAN AZZARELLO AND LEE BERMEJO KICK OFF 'BATMAN: THE WORLD'

Cover picture for the articleBatman may be an American creation, but he’s popular all over the world, and DC will be celebrating that in September with Batman: The World, an anthology of Batman stories by creators from 14 countries across Europe, Asia, and North and South America. The 184-page hardcover will be released on September 14, shortly before Batman Day (September 18), in North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan; each international edition will have its own cover art by creators from that region.

Batman's War On Crime Goes Global In New "The World" Anthology Collection

Batman's war on crime has largely been kept within the borders of Gotham City, but this September will see the Dark Knight go global in Batman: The World. Unlike older globe-trotting events that had a familiar international taste such as Batman Incorporated or Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert's current Batman: The Dark Knight mini-series, Batman: The World will feature creative teams across the globe creating short stories that take place in their home countries.
NEWS WATCH: DC Announces BATMAN: THE WORLD 184-Page Global Anthology

Comic Book Talent from 14 Different Countries Present Their Interpretation of Batman in Stories Unique to Their Cultures. 184-Page Hardcover Anthology Available Worldwide Digitally and in Print September 14, 2021. This September, DC takes Batman’s war on crime worldwide in a new hardcover anthology, Batman: The World. This 184-page book...
DC Comics launching 'Batman: The World' across the globe September 14

DC Comics has announced a globally-inspired standalone hardcover anthology, Batman: The World, which features stories taking place across the globe featuring Batman in the creator’s home countries. Running 184 pages, the hardcover will be released on September 14, 2021. Kicking off the anthology is a story from writer Brian Azzarello...
DC's Batman: The World Hardcover Anthology Will Unite International Creators

DC’s Batman: The World Hardcover Anthology Will Unite International Creators. Bruce Wayne is getting ready to take on the world…literally. Just in time for this fall’s Batman Day festivities, DC is releasing an unprecedented collection of stories that imagine what would happen if the Dark Knight upgraded his war on crime to a global effort. And in keeping with the book’s cosmopolitan theme, the project will bring together writers and artists from 14 different countries.
The Fifth World Intelligence Congress Kicks off in Tianjin With Dazzling Cutting-edge Technologies

TIANJIN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2021-- The fifth World Intelligence Congress (WIC), themed “New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern”, kicked off at Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, Tianjin on May 20. Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. Li Hongzhong, Secretary of CPC Tianjin Committee, Desmond Lee, National Development Minister of Singapore, Kizo Hisamoto, Mayor of Kobe, Japan, and Li Xiaohong, president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, gave speeches, and Liao Guoxun, Mayor of Tianjin, presided over the opening ceremony.