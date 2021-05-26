Cancel
NEW 'ZOMBICIDE' ACCESSORIES ON THE WAY

ICV2
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMON and Guillotine Games have announced four new add-ons for Zombicide 2nd Edition which will be distributed in North America through Asmodee, releasing soon. The Zombie Soldiers Zombie Set provides a half dozen “Shooter Walkers,” introduced to the game in the Fort Hendrix expansion (see “CMON Will Release ‘Zombicide 2E: Fort Hendrix’ into Trade”). These former soldiers still have their weapons and a willingness to use them to shoot at the Survivors. MSRP is $11.99.

#Ons#New Edition#Game Design#Guillotine Games#Zombicide 2nd Edition#Fort Hendrix#Click Gallery#Cmon#Zombicide Dice#Zombicide 2e#Accessories#Msrp#Asmodee#The Game#Shooter Walkers#Weapons#Replacement Tiles#Expansions
