NEW 'ZOMBICIDE' ACCESSORIES ON THE WAY
CMON and Guillotine Games have announced four new add-ons for Zombicide 2nd Edition which will be distributed in North America through Asmodee, releasing soon. The Zombie Soldiers Zombie Set provides a half dozen “Shooter Walkers,” introduced to the game in the Fort Hendrix expansion (see “CMON Will Release ‘Zombicide 2E: Fort Hendrix’ into Trade”). These former soldiers still have their weapons and a willingness to use them to shoot at the Survivors. MSRP is $11.99.icv2.com