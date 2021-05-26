Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Preview: Women’s Division Wednesday (5/26/21) Love vs Mazzerati

By Alex Richards (LWOPW Department Head)
lastwordonsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s Division Wednesday looks to continue rebuilding the Ring Of Honor women’s division as this week’s episode features the return of one of the rising stars in women’s wrestling taking on the veteran Angelina Love. Love will be receiving a first-round bye in the upcoming Quest For Gold tournament and will be looking to build up a head of steam on this week’s show against the returning Mazzerati.

lastwordonsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Love
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Previews#Combat#Show Champion#Sports Fans#Women Sports#Football Fans#Star Sports#Women S Division#Tna#Knockouts Division#Ring Of Honor#Roh Women S Champion#Nxt#Roh Tv#Honor Club#Roh Week#Lwopw#The Lwos Boards#Ohio Valley Wrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Mazzerati added to ROH Women's title tournament

Mazzerati is the latest addition to the lineup for Ring of Honor's Women's World Championship tournament. On this week's ROH Women's Division Wednesday episode, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presented Mazzerati with a "Ticket to Gold" that grants her a spot in the Women's World Championship tournament. The tournament is taking place this summer.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Wednesday’s TV/Radio listings (May 26)

MLB: Rangers at LA Angels, 3 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan. High school softball: Aubrey vs. Bullard, 6:30 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1. For more sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News, click here. To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE Raw Card Preview: Riddle vs. Xavier Woods (5/24/21)

The WWE Raw card for this Monday night has two matches announced, but expect more especially regarding the WWE Championship. Here’s the WWE Raw card preview. Riddle‘s playfulness with The New Day has run out after last week. Randy Orton walked out on Riddle following his loss to Kofi Kingston. That angered Riddle, who would shove Xavier Woods to the ground and show that he was siding with his R-K-Bro teammate. These two will now face off in singles action as their friendship seemingly begins a rivalry in a short number of weeks. Will Orton have Riddle’s back is the question here.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Preview: AEW Dark: Elevation (5/31/21)

Hot off the heels of a spectacular event known as Double or Nothing, the action will not stop if All Elite Wrestling has anything to say about it. AEW is set to bring you another exciting edition of everyone’s favorite Monday night wrestling program AEW Dark: Elevation. A former NWA World Women’s Champion is in action against a very promising prospect as well as a number of spectacular matches centered around the blossoming women’s division of AEW. These women have fought tooth and nail to showcase what this division is all about and they have greatly succeeded. They take center stage as, for the first time since its inception back in March, AEW Dark: Elevation will have full crowds in attendance to witness the men and women of AEW strut their supreme in-ring prowess.
Gamblingchatsports.com

MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 5/26/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE NXT Card Preview: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor Rematch (5/25/21)

This week’s WWE NXT card is a massive one as a championship rematch, long-awaited debut, and high-stakes face-off all take place. Here’s a look at the WWE NXT card preview. WWE NXT Card:. — NXT Championship: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Finn Balor. — Franky Monet‘s NXT in-ring debut. — Million...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Preview: NXT UK — Dar vs. Dragunov and Brown vs. Coffey (6/3/21)

NXT UK will kick off a new month of programming with four of its biggest stars in action as Noam Dar tangles with Ilja Dragunov and Rampage Brown takes on Joe Coffey. Dar is the only one of the four men not to have been given a shot at WALTER and his NXT UK Championship. This episode could be a good one to keep an eye on to see who might step up to challenge WALTER next.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Preview: GCW Tournament of Survival 666 (6/5/21)

The sixth-ever Tournament of Survival is set to be held by Game Changer Wrestling. Known as GCW Tournament of Survival 666, this endurance will pit eight competitors in combat, testing their mettle and the lengths at which they’ll go in order to achieve victory. From Alex Colon to PCO to current GCW World Champion Nick Gage, many well-known stars have participated in these tournaments throughout the years. One of the staples of the Tournament of Survival is the utilization of weapons, including, but not limited to, steel chairs, tables, and light tubes. Let’s take a look at the first-round matches and the participants involved this year.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Preview: WWE SmackDown Card (5/28/21) – Usos vs Street Profits

Friday Night SmackDown is back with a big tag team bout announced for tonight’s ThunderDome show. As is the norm, WWE have announced just the one segment in advance of tonight’s show. Therefore, much of the review outside of the confirmed match preview will be speculation as to what might be in store for tonight. What exactly is the confirmed match taking place? Let’s find out!
Allegan, MIsouthhavenrams.org

JV Baseball Cancelled for Wednesday vs. Allegan (5/26)

Allegan has had some injuries and is not able to field a JV baseball team for the week, so the JV baseball scheduled for Wednesday, 5/26 has been cancelled. Tuesday’s home game against Paw Paw is still on and will likely be the team’s last game.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Alex Kane signs with MLW

Round 2 of the 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night featuring Alex Kane being the first new wrestler to be drafted. Watch round 1 of the MLW Open Draft at: https://youtu.be/J1-m_XDKsFk. "The Suplex Assassin" Alex Kane has signed exclusively with Major League Wrestling and...
NHLchatsports.com

3 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 5/26/21

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-26) at Athletics (28-20)

It feels weird to be standing at the precipice of June and just seeing the A’s for the first time this season, but then again, this isn’t the A’s team Mariners fans are used to seeing. Khris Davis, whose visage seemed synonymous with those kelly green A’s uniforms, is in Arlington now, and Marcus Semien is a Toronto Blue Jay. But hey, Jed Lowrie is still here, so this still feels like the Same Old A’s in a (very annoying) way. Also annoyingly familiar: the A’s, despite only investing in their 2021 team at the 11th hour of the off-season and keeping dollars spent to a minimum, have managed to climb ahead of the Astros to lead the AL West despite an absolutely dismal start to the season.
WWEPWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/7)

WWE RAW tonight will take place from the ThunderDome as the road to the Hell in a Cell PPV continues. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight- -Hell in a Cell contract signing for Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. -Shayna Baszler appears on Alexa’s Playground. -Tag Team Battle...
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE Raw Card Preview: No. 1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal (6/7/21)

WWE Raw Card (6/7/21) Tag Team Battle Royal — Winner Faces AJ Styles & Omos for Raw Tag Team Championships. AJ Styles and Omos are in need of a Hell in a Cell opponent after successfully defending their gold. Five teams will have a chance at doing that, including the brand new R-K-Bro that has yet to lose as a team. The New Day has to be the favorites, but The Viking Raiders are former champions and R-K-Bro could be legit as a team. It will be interesting to follow.
WWEBleacher Report

Fantasy-Booking a Supercard with WWE, AEW, Impact and Top Women Wrestlers

The forbidden door to cross-promotion is as open as it ever has been in professional wrestling, thanks to All Elite Wrestling and Impact's willingness to work with each other to provide the most exciting product possible. And after Triple H told a media briefing (h/t Inside the Ropes) in April...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/5 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Matt Taven talks about his 2021 run and anticipation for return of fans, plus a review of this week’s ROH TV and news, more (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week, former ROH World Champion Matt Taven joins the show to talk about his 2021 run and his anticipation for the return of fans. Ryan and Tyler also review this week’s episode of ROH TV and review all the news and notes of the week.
WWEnerdly.co.uk

The Last Week in Wrestling #53 (Wrestling Round-Up)

Welcome to this week’s column of The Last Week In Wrestling, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and we have Mr. Rogers here with us. Mr. Rogers: Hello my television neighbor. I wanted to talk to you about violence. When people watch violence, that doesn’t make them violent. Violence is wanting to be violent and then choosing to be violent. When you watch wrestling, you are watching it because you want to watch wrestling. Watching wrestling doesn’t always have a meaning besides wanting to watch wrestling. Wrestling can be fun, but we should always remember that wrestling can hurt the people that do it, because it is violent. When wrestlers get hurt, that’s not your fault. However, you should always try to empathize with them when they are in pain. Mr. Robinson: Hello boys and girls! I’m in pain listening to this old-ass sack of crap talk his cracker-jack bull-s—t! Mr. Rogers: Why are you so angry? Mr. Robinson: Maybe it’s ‘cuz I don’t wanna suck d—k for money no mo! I wanna kick a ballet dancer in tha chick balls like any midget does! I gonna parade around Pamela Anderson’s house wearin’ her ass like a d—k-cap! Mr. Rogers: I think that at times like this, it’s important to know what you are feeling. What are you feeling? Mr. Robinson: I feel like beatin’ da s—t out of a panda! Buckwheat: Na a pambda! Pambduz is da bess! Gumby: Shut up you sumunabitch! I’m Gumby damn it! Why don’t you stoopid-asses shut the f—k up and get me some chicken noodles?! Mr. Rogers: Anger is a friend that doesn’t care about you. Buckwheat: Yeah! Alfalfa always say dat a monkey stole his socks an ah baleeb him! Mr. Rogers: Maybe you should think about how the words you say make others feel? Mr. Robinson: Eat my ass Chip! Gumby: Hold on! I’m Gumby damn it! I say what we argue about! I…think he might be onto something here. I need to be nice to people. Mr. Robinson: Damn it! I don’t wanna do that! I push a old woman down da stairs! Mr. Rogers: It’s time to stop being mad and start getting real…mad real. Me: Okay. This was…a minute in the life. Let’s get to The Last Week In Wrestling!