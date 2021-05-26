newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Teepee glowing red for Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

By Chris Brown
chatnewstoday.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDICINE HAT, AB – Anyone driving the highway through Medicine Hat late at night or in the early morning this month may have noticed the iconic Saamis Tepee is glowing red. That red glow is in honour of May being Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, which will end with World MS Day and a virtual MS Walk Day this Sunday.

chatnewstoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine Hat#Teepee#Ab#Medicine Hat#World Ms Day#Honour#Southeast Alberta#Early Morning#Networks#People#Driving#Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Family Planning Decision Making in People With Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurol. 2021 Apr 28;12:620772. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.620772. eCollection 2021. Introduction: The majority of people diagnosed with MS are of childbearing or child fathering age, therefore family planning is an important issue for both women and men with MS. Fertility and the course of pregnancy are not affected by MS; however, people with MS (pwMS) may have concerns that there will be a greater risk of complications to the mother and/or adverse pregnancy outcomes either due to the disease or to ongoing medication. This survey aimed to understand family planning decision making in pwMS and related unmet educational needs. Methods: A total of 332 pwMS across the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain were recruited from a specialist patient panel agency to participate in a smartphone-enabled standing panel. The 80-question survey focussed on decision making and information sources for pwMS regarding family planning, as well as behavior during and after pregnancy. Male patients with MS did not respond to specific questions on pregnancy. Survey results were directly compared with the 2016 US and 2010 UN census data. Results: pwMS were more likely to have no children than the general population, particularly in the subgroup of patients aged 36-45 years. A total of 56% of pwMS reported that the disease affected, with different degrees of impact, their family planning decision making. Of these, 21% significantly changed their plans for timing of pregnancy and the number of children, and 14% decided against having children. Participants indicated that healthcare professionals were the primary source of information on family planning (81% of responses). The timing of planned pregnancy was not considered when selecting treatment by 78% of participants. Conclusion: MS was found to significantly impact family planning decision making, with pwMS significantly less likely to have children in comparison with the general population.
Workoutsdocwirenews.com

Effects of normobaric hypoxic endurance training on fatigue in patients with multiple sclerosis: a randomized prospective pilot study

J Neurol. 2021 May 18. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10596-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Fatigue is one of the most frequent symptoms in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), causing a major impact on quality-of-life. Non-pharmacological intervention strategies involve physical activity, which has been shown to reduce fatigue. Training under normobaric hypoxic conditions is thought to improve the response to endurance training and may, therefore, have an additional benefit over normoxic training conditions in MS patients.
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Tips for Lyme Awareness Month

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Memorial Day weekend is just weeks away and while we prepare for summer, it’s also time to prepare for ticks and Lyme Disease Awareness Month! We’re sure you’re dying to get outdoors after spending the last year cooped up in your house, but scientists are predicting that it will be a bad year for ticks. Scientists use acorns to estimate the size of a year’s given tick population and an annual survey conducted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York showed a large 2020 crop. Acorns are food for mice, which ticks love to feed on, so more acorns equals more mice equals more ticks.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Neurological update: cognitive rehabilitation in multiple sclerosis

J Neurol. 2021 May 24. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10618-2. Online ahead of print. Cognitive impairment is a common and debilitating symptom in multiple sclerosis (MS). There is limited evidence that disease-modifying therapies are effective in treating cognitive dysfunction. Cognitive rehabilitation is a promising approach to treat cognitive dysfunction in MS, gaining empirical support over the last 10 years. The current review will provide a brief overview of cognitive rehabilitation in MS. Overall, there is evidence that cognitive rehabilitation programs (either restorative or compensatory) are efficacious in treating MS-related cognitive dysfunction. Clinicians should consider this low-cost, low-risk, yet effective treatment approach for their patients.
Cancermultiplesclerosisnewstoday.com

‘Stop Multiple Sclerosis’ Is Theme of World Brain Day

Stop Multiple Sclerosis is the theme of this year’s World Brain Day, taking place July 22 to raise global awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) through seminars, conferences and other presentations. “Every year, we use World Brain Day to highlight an area of neurology that needs the world’s attention,” Tissa Wijeratne,...
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

In National Stroke Awareness Month, be aware of signs

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Speaking from recent personal experience, I want to stress that prevention, educating yourself about the warning signs, symptoms and risk factors of a stroke, and the urgency of acting quickly are key. Warning signs and symptoms may include sudden numbness or weakness of the...
Healthlebomag.com

Happy Celiac Awareness Month!

As we near the end of May, I would like to propose a toast to those celebrating Celiac Awareness Month. Of course, the toast will be tiny, prepared in a separate toaster and cost $9 a loaf. That is the reality for an estimated 1 of 133 Americans with celiac disease. For sufferers, gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye and barley, triggers the small intestine to react hostilely. For bodies like mine, a bagel, or even a bagel crumb, can inspire a full-out war.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Can horseback riding help with symptoms of multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong condition that affects the central nervous system. Medications are available, but physical therapy can also reduce some of the symptoms. Hippotherapy is a type of alternative physical therapy that involves horses. Hippotherapy can have beneficial results as part of a therapy program to engage...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

REAER is a promising therapy for improving the lives of people with multiple sclerosis

A team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts at Kessler Foundation led the first pilot randomized controlled trial of robotic-exoskeleton assisted exercise rehabilitation (REAER) effects on mobility, cognition, and brain connectivity in people with substantial MS-related disability. Their results showed that REAER is likely an effective intervention, and is a promising...
HealthMedical News Today

Multiple sclerosis and occupational therapy: Exercises, treatment plans, and more

Although there is no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), occupational therapy can help a person manage the symptoms, perform daily activities, and retain as much of their independence as possible. Occupational therapy for people with MS focuses on helping them accomplish daily tasks, such as folding clothes, driving to work,...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Quality of life in multiple sclerosis is dominated by fatigue, disability and self-efficacy

J Neurol Sci. 2021 Apr 9;426:117437. doi: 10.1016/j.jns.2021.117437. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Quality of life in multiple sclerosis (MS) reflects complex relationships between symptoms (fatigue, spasticity pain, and bladder or vision dysfunction), disability, health perceptions, and self-efficacy. METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, a self-report questionnaire pack of...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Corneal Immune Cells Are Increased in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Transl Vis Sci Technol. 2021 Apr 1;10(4):19. doi: 10.1167/tvst.10.4.19. PURPOSE: Corneal confocal microscopy (CCM) is an ophthalmic imaging technique that has been used to identify increased corneal immune cells in patients with immune-mediated peripheral neuropathy. Given that multiple sclerosis has an immune-mediated etiology, we have compared corneal immune cell (IC) density and near-nerve distance in different subtypes of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) to controls.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

An Overview of the Efficacy and Safety of Ozanimod for the Treatment of Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Drug Des Devel Ther. 2021 May 11;15:1993-2004. doi: 10.2147/DDDT.S240861. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease of the central nervous system that can cause permanent disability in young adults. A large armamentarium is available for its management and is increasing over time. Ozanimod is an oral drug belonging to the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulator family recently approved in different countries for MS with active disease. It selectively modulates S1PR1 and S1PR5 to prevent autoreactive lymphocytes from entering the central nervous system (CNS), where they can determine inflammation and neurodegeneration. Ozanimod was tested in one Phase II and two Phase III pivotal trials and was shown to be effective and well tolerated. Moreover, further investigations, including comparative trials with other S1P modulators and MS disease-modifying drugs, are needed to better define placement in MS treatment. Furthermore, ozanimod is currently under evaluation for inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, in international phase III studies. This article retraces the itinerary leading to the approval of ozanimod for MS treatment and its peculiarities and potentiality inside the S1PR modulator family.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Use of Disease-Modifying Therapies in Pediatric Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis in the United Kingdom

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 May 21;8(4):e1008. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001008. Print 2021 Jul. OBJECTIVES: To compare the real-world effectiveness of newer disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) vs injectables in children with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). METHODS: In this retrospective, multicenter study, from the UK Childhood Inflammatory Demyelination Network, we identified children with RRMS receiving...
Diseases & Treatmentsfinfeed.com

Neurotech Demonstrates Potential Benefits for Management of Multiple Sclerosis Disease

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) has announced the continuation of its pre-clinical program in neuro-inflammatory disease models in-line with its research and development pathway. Initial in vitro studies were carried out in collaboration with the internationally recognised Neurodevelopment in Health and Disease Laboratory at RMIT University to assess the effects of...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Identification of differential DNA methylation associated with multiple sclerosis: A family-based study

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Apr 30;356:577600. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577600. Online ahead of print. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is caused by a still unknown interplay between genetic and environmental factors. Epigenetics, including DNA methylation, represents a model for environmental factors to influence MS risk. Twenty-six affected and 26 unaffected relatives from 8 MS multiplex families were analysed in a multicentric Italian study using MeDIP-Seq, followed by technical validation and biological replication in two additional families of differentially methylated regions (DMRs) using SeqCap Epi Choice Enrichment kit (Roche®). Associations from MeDIP-Seq across families were combined with aggregation statistics, yielding 162 DMRs at FDR ≤ 0.1. Technical validation and biological replication led to 2 hypo-methylated regions, which point to NTM and BAI3 genes, and to 2 hyper-methylated regions in PIK3R1 and CAPN13. These 4 novel regions contain genes of potential interest that need to be tested in larger cohorts of patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation improves postural stability in individuals with multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 May 7;52:103009. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103009. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Widespread demyelination in the central nervous system can lead to progressive sensorimotor impairments following multiple sclerosis, with compromised postural stability during standing being a common consequence. As such, clinical strategies are needed to improve postural stability following multiple sclerosis. The objective of this study was therefore to investigate the effect of non-invasive transcutaneous spinal stimulation on postural stability during upright standing in individuals with multiple sclerosis.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis and drug discovery: A work of translation

EBioMedicine. 2021 May 24;68:103392. doi: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103392. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is after trauma the most important neurological disease in young adults, affecting 1 per 1000 individuals. With currently available medications, most of these targeting the immune system, satisfactory results have been obtained in patients with relapsing MS, but these can have serious adverse effects. Moreover, despite some promising developments, such as with B cell targeting therapies or sphingosine-1-phosphate modulating drugs, there still is a high unmet need of safe drugs with broad efficacy in patients with progressive MS. Despite substantial investments and intensive preclinical research, the proportion of promising lead compounds that reaches the approved drug status remains disappointingly low. One cause lies in the poor predictive validity of MS animal models used in the translation of pathogenic mechanisms into safe and effective treatments for the patient. This disturbing situation has raised criticism against the relevance of animal models used in preclinical research and calls for improvement of these models. This publication presents a potentially useful strategy to enhance the predictive validity of MS animal models, namely, to analyze the causes of failure in forward translation (lab to clinic) via reverse translation (clinic to lab). Through this strategy new insights can be gained that can help generate more valid MS models.