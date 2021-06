Herbert Gordon Cooper, 98, of Indian Trail, NC went Home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2021. He was born in Otterbein, Indiana on September 3, 1922. Herb proudly served his country in the US Air Force as a Tech Sgt., Gunner and Radio Operator on a B-17. He was shot down over Berlin and spent over a year as a prisoner of war. Herb was a participant of the Black March during the final stages of WWII.