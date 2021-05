Celtic Studios: Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+. Crater. , a futuristic teen adventure, will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ 325 local crew members as well as some 400 extras. Kyle Patrick Alvarez will direct the film with Shawn Levy and Dan Levine producing through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner.