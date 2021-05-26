Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Mavericks place 2 on All-SCC tennis team; Jensen named COY

By JEREMY VERNON JVERNON@THEEJ.COM
enquirerjournal.com
 16 days ago

After winning the Southern Carolina Conference championship during the regular season, the Marvin Ridge High boys tennis team placed two players on the all-conference team. Leading the charge for the Mavericks was junior Soham Pradhan, who went 6-0 at the No. 1 singles spot and 4-0 in doubles. The other Marvin Ridge selection, sophomore Harrison Williams, went 9-0 in singles and 11-0 in doubles. Williams and junior Rish Reddy went 7-0 at the No. 1 doubles spot this spring.

enquirerjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weddington, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scc#Boys Basketball#Alex Jordan#Panthers#Scc#Cavaliers#Parkwood#Cougars#Piedmont High#All Scc Honors#Sophomore Wyatt Smith#Singles#All Conference Honors#Doubles Partners#Senior Nathan Adair#Jr#Spot#Seniors Blake Franks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Reagan girls, Cannon School boys take top spots in HSOT final golf rankings

For the first time, HighSchoolOT has ranked the top 25 boys and girls golf teams in the state. The team's average score in their respective championship events was used to calculate the handicap differential, which was used to rank the teams. In the events of ties, they were broken based on which team had the tougher course. If a tie couldn't be broken because both teams used the same course, a comparison of the next-best golfer for both teams was used.
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
College Sportsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Cornelius, NClakenormanpublications.com

Treanor elevates weight, Fajerman for Hough swan song

CORNELIUS – Richard Treanor has accomplished basically all there is for a high school wrestler. He’s a two-time individual champion, helped Hough win both the dual-team and individual team titles last winter, and competing for a club team in April he became the first wrestler from Mecklenburg County to win the senior national title.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Work On Your Golf Game With First Tee Opening In Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members in the community will have the opportunity to work on their golf game at the new First Tee Learning Center opening in Pineville, N.C. on Saturday. Representatives with the local nonprofit, First Tee, say the grand opening celebration for the new public facility on May 15th will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Cadillac Street, located right behind CarMax.