Mavericks place 2 on All-SCC tennis team; Jensen named COY

For the first time, HighSchoolOT has ranked the top 25 boys and girls golf teams in the state. The team's average score in their respective championship events was used to calculate the handicap differential, which was used to rank the teams. In the events of ties, they were broken based on which team had the tougher course. If a tie couldn't be broken because both teams used the same course, a comparison of the next-best golfer for both teams was used.