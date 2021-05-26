Mavericks place 2 on All-SCC tennis team; Jensen named COY
After winning the Southern Carolina Conference championship during the regular season, the Marvin Ridge High boys tennis team placed two players on the all-conference team. Leading the charge for the Mavericks was junior Soham Pradhan, who went 6-0 at the No. 1 singles spot and 4-0 in doubles. The other Marvin Ridge selection, sophomore Harrison Williams, went 9-0 in singles and 11-0 in doubles. Williams and junior Rish Reddy went 7-0 at the No. 1 doubles spot this spring.enquirerjournal.com