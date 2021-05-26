Join in this online workshop to learn about writing historical fiction
Thursday, May 27, 10:30 a.m. Author and genealogist John Ickes is a distant relative of early San Juan Island artist Marjorie Walker (1906-1992). His historical research contributed to the understanding of Marjorie's life and the online publication of her story on HistoryLink.org John has done extensive genealogical research on his family; research that uncovered the heroic and tragic story of his great uncle Hobart M. Walker (1842-1865), who fought and died for the Union Army during the Civil War. John will discuss Hobart's story and the process he used to research and write the historically based fictionalized story of Hobart's life, A Kepi in the Tide.