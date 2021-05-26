Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Join in this online workshop to learn about writing historical fiction

theorcasonian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 27, 10:30 a.m. Author and genealogist John Ickes is a distant relative of early San Juan Island artist Marjorie Walker (1906-1992). His historical research contributed to the understanding of Marjorie’s life and the online publication of her story on HistoryLink.org John has done extensive genealogical research on his family; research that uncovered the heroic and tragic story of his great uncle Hobart M. Walker (1842-1865), who fought and died for the Union Army during the Civil War. John will discuss Hobart’s story and the process he used to research and write the historically based fictionalized story of Hobart’s life, A Kepi in the Tide.

theorcasonian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Fiction#Online Publication#Online Research#Gotomeeting#The Union Army#Hobart#Genealogist John Ickes#Link#Historylink Org John#San Juan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
Related
Books & Literaturetwowritingteachers.org

Supporting Multimodal Composition in the Writing Workshop: Simple Ways to Begin

That spring, I’d earned a D in mathematics. I was in second grade, attending a brand new Catholic School, and none of the kids seemed to like me. I was standoffish and awkward, and even then, I didn’t wear the right shoes. While the other girls skipped rope in polished saddle shoes, I sat on a swing and dragged the toe of my scuffed-up Buster Brown’s across the dirt.
Books & Literatureofftheshelf.com

7 Unique Historical Fiction Reads That Put a Twist on the Genre

The power of historical fiction is pretty self-explanatory: an author explores a previous period (or periods) and injects storytelling into an intricate, well-fashioned historical landscape. When an author does it well, it’s the ultimate trip in a fantastical time-machine with a plot that pays homage to another era and characters that encapsulate that time for a modern audience. When it isn’t done to a high standard, you may end up on Wikipedia fact-checking, what can only be, blatant historical inconsistencies.
Books & LiteratureHerald-Journal

Slightly Off Center: Writing about writing

There are few things more annoying than writers who write about writers who write about writing. Whatever writers write about they always smugly believe they are right, right? Yes, I’m introducing myself in an alcoholic anonymous meeting sort of way. “I’m a writer, zero days wordless.”. One of my favorite...
Books & Literatureusn.org

Massie Prize for Historical Research & Writing winners named

Congratulations to Nia Chetkovich '22 and Jonathan Chung-Bruehl '23 for their work. They were each awarded one of the annual Robert K. Massie Prizes for Historical Research & Writing. Each year, the History/Social Studies Department gives an annual prize for the best historical research papers in World and U.S. history....
Books & Literaturefs.blog

How to Write Creative Fiction: Umberto Eco’s Four Rules

Umberto Eco (1932–2016) was one of the bestselling authors of all time. In Confessions of a Young Novelist, he shares some unique advice for writing fiction. Umberto Eco wrote Confessions of a Young Novelist in his late seventies. But having published his first novel, The Name of the Rose, only twenty-eight years earlier, he considered himself a newcomer to fiction writing. Looking back on his career so far, Eco reveals some valuable insights into his writing process. In this post, we’ve extracted four of the key lessons for fiction writers from Confessions of a Young Novelist.
Visual Artbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Learn about the Japanese House

Stand on the Kyoto street and peek into Kyo-no-Machiya, an old hose which was transported from the city of Kyoto, Boston’s sister city. Enjoy the art gallery show “Connect Connect Puzzle”, created by the students of Tohoku University of Art and Design. The Japanese House is currently decorated with many...
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

Writing Local with the Writer-in-Residence workshop to take place June 2

Writing Local with the Writer-in-Residence workshop to take place June 2. On Wednesday, June 2, there will be a workshop with Joan F. Smith in a Zoom program called: “Writing Local with the Writer-in-Residence.” This program, which starts at 7:00 p.m., will be an opportunity for people living, working, or from Milton (and the surrounding area) to reflect on and write about their experiences with a specific spot, space, or place in town. Come with your sharpened pencil, ready to write, once you have registered in advance!
Sterling, COSterling Journal-Advocate

“Secrets of the Chocolate House” a delicious blend of historical fiction and fantasy | Book review

“Secrets of the Chocolate House” by Paula Brackston is a wonderful book. It is a mix of fantasy and historical fiction. This is the second book in a series but can stand alone. The first book is the “Little Shop of Found Things” and the third is “The Garden of Promises and Lies.” The story is a time travel and takes place in and around Marlborough, England.
Jobsuni.edu

2021 Summer Grant Writing Workshop | Week 3: Writing Techniques for Proposals

A 5-week grant-writing seminar for UNI faculty and staff, this workshop offers sessions on various grant-writing topics interspersed with individual and independent grant-writing activities. All seminar sessions will be held virtually through Zoom. Week 3: Writing Techniques for Proposals - What are the commonalities of successful grant proposals? What are...
Colorado County Citizen

Turtle Wing to host Vision and Learning Connection workshop

Having 20/20 vision does not guarantee an effective vision system: one out of four children have an underlying visual deficiency that is affecting their ability to learn. Common signs and symptoms include: reversals, reduced reading speed and comprehension, skipping small words when reading, poor spelling abilities, difficulty with math concepts, and ...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Virtual Feedback Workshop #1 How to Write a Musical That Works Part One: The World and the Want

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces a Virtual Feedback Workshop: How to Write a Musical that Works Part One: The World and the Want on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 12pm-7pm ET. This workshop is dedicated to fostering a conversation about musical theater structure not only for writers but also for producers, directors and everyone involved in the creation and production of new musical works. Submissions are due Monday, May 24, 2021. For more information and to submit, visit https://truonline.org/events/2021-virtual-world-and-the-want/.
Books & Literaturemdcthereporter.com

MDC To Host Virtual Workshop About Poetry On June 9

The Learning Communities series, a virtual workshop focused on poetry, will take place on June 9 at 3 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. Attendees will learn ways to become more engaged with reading and writing poetry, have discussions about what makes a poem, and listen to the reasons why people are drawn to poetry.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

8 Things I Say About Writing

Justin Travis Call is a graduate of Harvard University and the author of Master of Sorrows, Book 1 of the Silent Gods series. In addition to being a novice screenwriter and voice actor, Justin is also the CEO of Broomstick Monkey Games and codesigner of Imperial Harvest and Royal Strawberries. When he isn’t reading or writing books, Justin likes boxing, designing tabletop games, and playing League of Legends. He currently lives in Park City, Utah, with his wife, his two sons, his Great Dane (Pippa) and his Saint Bernard-mastiff (Herbie).
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Obreht: Writing about 'you and the work'

Tea Obreht knew as a child she would become a writer. She was born in Yugoslavia, and her family left for Cyprus when war broke out. Growing up in Cyprus and Cairo, before immigrating to the United States, Obreht used storytelling to learn English. She created elaborate storylines for the small figurines she played with, acting them out, often in English. She typed out short stories on her mother’s laptop computer to solidify the language in her mind. After writing one story about a goat who had a bad day, she remembers thinking that she wanted to be a writer.
Washington Statewsu.edu

Summer ceramics course enables hands‑on online learning

For Summer Session 2021, Washington State University is offering a brand-new online ceramics course that allows students to learn how to create sculptural pieces from the comfort of their homes. The course, offered through WSU Global Campus, is an example of the WSU Department of Fine Art’s recent emphasis on...
Educationthelakewoodscoop.com

Join The New Seminary’s Zoom Open House & Learn About Their High Quality Special Ed Degree!

The New Seminary invites you to a Virtual Open House. Learn about a Master’s Degree in Childhood & Special Education, leading to two NY state certifications from one degree!. As an exclusive collaborative program of PACE University, TEAM Education Services & The New Seminary, this degree offers those committed to being the best teacher possible exceptional training and preparation leading to excellent positions including leadership roles (i.e. head teacher).