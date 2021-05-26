Cancel
GiveOrcas companion services grant fully funded thanks to you

theorcasonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrcas Senior Center is overjoyed with the outpouring of support from our community during the recent GiveOrcas campaign! Over 81 donors helped fund our $19,000 grant request for our Companion Services program. In addition, we received a whopping 46 donations on Ben Franklin Day resulting in winning the top prize...

theorcasonian.com
Charitiespikecountycourier.com

Thank you for supporting poppy drive

I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who gave to the Mountain Laurel Post 8612 annual Poppy Drive. Your donations will go a long way in helping our veterans and their families. With your continued support, I know that you and I will make a difference in someone’s life.
Santa Barbara, CAsbbowl.com

Flash Grant Funding

Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach has funding to help! If you are involved with a Performing Arts organization or program focused on youth, there is an avenue to help with emergencies and shortfall. Flash Grants respond quickly to your emergency funding needs coming from COVID-19 and/or other unforeseen circumstances. These grants...
Charitiescbs19news

Grant funding to help area organizations

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area organizations have gotten grant funding thanks to the people who belong to a local electric cooperative. The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says more than 27,000 of its member-owners gave the money that has now been awarded to area organizations. The total funding that has been awarded is more than $72,600.
Amador County, CAledger.news

Amador Community College Foundation Thanks American River Bank for the Grant Funding

The Amador Community College Foundation (ACCF) and staff at Amador College Connect would like to thank Sherry Butler, Vice President, American River Bank (ARB) and ARB’s community relations department for awarding ACCF a $5000 grant. The grant funding will be used to support Amador Community College Foundation’s mission to provide accessible education opportunities in a supportive environment for career success in Amador County.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Thanks, Sen. Mannion, for preventing funding cuts to disability services (Your Letters)

After a year filled with tragedy, anxiety and economic insecurity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Intellectual and Developmental Disability (I/DD) community feared the worst. Devastating proposed cuts on top of years of underfunding and previous drastic funding reductions to providers who depend on the government to do its job so that they can care for the most vulnerable in our society. As a proud parent of a child with a developmental disability, I know firsthand the importance of this issue.
Advocacyepiscopalnewsservice.org

United Thank Offering invites 2022 Annual Grants

The United Thank Offering (UTO) Board is pleased to announce the availability of their 2022 UTO Annual Grants, with an application deadline of Feb. 4, 2022. These grants are awarded for projects in The Episcopal Church and throughout the Anglican Communion, each year with a different focus. For 2022, the...
Marlborough, MAmsjnews.com

Grant funds for tree planting

The City of Marlborough has been awarded a Climate Resiliency Grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) in the amount of $44,500 for the planting of shade trees. The grant funds are intended to help municipalities combat heat island effects in urban areas. The city will be planting just...
Health Servicesnolangroupmedia.com

Thank you to EMS professionals

This is National EMS Week (May 16-22). It’s the one week set aside each year since 1974 to celebrate EMS professionals and the work they do in communities across the country. The theme for this year’s National EMS Week is, “This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.” And, EMS professionals...
Branchville, NJThe Township Journal

Thank you for your service to veterans

I’d like to thank a few people that helped us get the memorial cleaned up for the weekend service. The location is Beemerville Cemetery in Beemerville N,J. First I contacted Sussex Rural Electric Co-op and asked if they could help by removing a limb on the Flagpole. It’s been years since a flag flew there. I’m a past member of the Cemetery Association and a recent widower. I visit that section daily, so pretty with all the flags at the individual grave sites and not at the memorial. Big picture wasn’t there. I then called Tri-State flagpole and gifts in Branchville asked if they could have a new flag with all new rope rigging up by Saturday? The following day on my visit, this is what was there. In a matter of 36 hours, the job was done, and done well. This people deserve a big a Thank You for there care and concerns for the American veterans. There was a well attended service by our local American Legion and the grounds couldn’t look better.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Thank you all for helping APL

The Friends of Attleboro Public Library participated in their first-ever Library Giving Day, a fund raiser that culminated on April 7. We set a goal of $5,000. I am pleased to announce that we surpassed our goal!. Thank you to the many individual donors and companies who contributed. We are...
Newport County, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Herren Project receives Newport Fund Grant to bring individual and family support services, prevention efforts to county

On May 25, the Herren Project announced receipt of a $10,000 grant from the Newport Fund of the Rhode Island Foundation to support area residents impacted by substance use disorder. The Newport Fund is dedicated to the health and vitality of Newport County residents. Herren Project is a Tiverton-based nonprofit with a mission to support, inspire and empower those affected by substance use disorder. The organization was founded by former NBA basketball player Chris Herren and wife Heather, who are residents of Newport County. The $10,000 grant will fund outreach efforts to raise awareness of Herren Project’s support services available to residents and their families who might be affected by substance use disorder. Individual and family services include online family support groups, online recovery meetings, free consultations with a clinical social worker, and treatment navigation.
Arapahoe County, COarapahoegov.com

Thank you for your service: can the County assist you?

Arapahoe County is dedicated to serving veterans in accessing the benefits they are eligible for through the Veteran Services Office. Our Service Officers are veterans themselves and they have the experience to assist with a wide-range of services. The County just opened a new office in Aurora near the Veterans Administration Hospital. Now with two locations on either ends of the County, we can better meet the needs of our veterans. The new office is a partnership between Arapahoe and Adams Counties as well as the City of Aurora.
Kalispell, MTFlathead Beacon

Thank You City Council for Funding Parkline Trail

Thank you to the Kalispell City Council for fully funding Kalispell’s future Parkline Trail during their May 3rd meeting. The City Council’s decision signals to current property owners and interested developers to proceed with redevelopment plans. These investments, public and private, will increase connectivity and opportunities for new businesses, jobs, and the overall health of our community’s economy.
Medfield, MAhometownweekly.net

Dale grant funds hands-on science

Amanda (left) and Eli, fifth graders at the Dale Street School, complete a hands-on activity as part of a chemical reactions and mixtures kit provided by nonprofit Science & Engineering Education Development and funded by the Mass Cultural Council. Photo courtesy Medfield Public Schools. Superintendent Jeffrey Marsden and Dale Street...
AdvocacyTimes West Virginian

Thank you to all foster parents

May is National Foster Care Month, and the National Youth Advocate Program wants to take this opportunity to thank our foster parents for the work they do caring for the youth and families in West Virginia. By opening their homes and hearts, foster parents play a vital role in helping youth and families in crisis heal.
SocietyVictoria Advocate

Letter: Thank you for compassionate care

Thank you to the wonderful women at Caring Hands for the excellent care they showed my husband during his final days. Trying to find a compassionate place during this pandemic was a daunting task, but these ladies excelled in his care.
Health ServicesCitrus County Chronicle

Thank you Bayfront nursing staff

This letter is to say thank you to two very professional nurses at Bayfront Seven Rivers. First I would like to say thank you to Libby who took extremely great care of my mother, Johnnie Hair, on May 2 while she was in the emergency room. She kept both of us updated on everything that was going on and why certain tests were being done. Thank you so much, Libby.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you, EMS partners

We are fortunate in Steamboat Springs and the surrounding communities to have an incredibly dedicated network of EMS professionals — some transport patients via ambulance or helicopter while others work on skis or in the backcountry. Whether they are transporting a patient with a minor injury or are actively providing...
Brecksville, OHscriptype.com

Local businesses partner to thank frontline workers for service

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stories were everywhere. There were quilters who transformed their dining rooms into mini manufacturing lines, cranking out cloth masks by the dozens. There were military jet flyovers, church bells that rang the same time every evening and Christmas light displays kept illuminated long after the holiday season was over. And nearly every day, there were countless random acts of kindness shown to staff at hospitals, medical facilities and police and fire stations nationwide with frontline workers being treated to a free lunch or dinner courtesy of nearby businesses.
RestaurantsSfvbj.com

Foundation Funds Grants to Valley Restaurants

The California Restaurant Foundation has awards grants to 132 single-unit restaurants in L.A. County, including more than 20 in the Valley region. The grants give each restaurateur up to $3,500 as part of the organization’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. Local recipients include Vino Wine & Tapas Room in Encino, AJ Noodles in Glendale, Siri Thai Cuisine in Burbank and more than a dozen others.