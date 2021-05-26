Cancel
Gardner Village celebrating a 41-year legacy

West Jordan Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardner Village was once a single flour mill built in 1877. The mill is listed on the National Historic Register. Now it is a shopping, dining and event destination. The village is a fun place to plan activities for your family, parties or just go to wander and shop. Archibald...

Teens with special needs enjoy a prom just for them

“It was one of the best things I’ve ever done, and I’ve done a lot of volunteer work,” said Kimmie Del Andrae of the first special needs prom she organized at Bingham High in 2019. After a hiatus in 2020, the prom will be back in 2021. (Photo courtesy Kimmie Del Andrae)
Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...
Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
HOPELESS RAMENTIC: 8 Rad Ramen Restaurants in Salt Lake

There is no sign that the recent craze for ramen is going away. And, as a rabid ramen lover, I’m fine with that. The more ramen restaurants, the better. If you need assistance sorting through the plethora of ramen eateries in and around SLC, I’m here to help. These are a few of my favorites.
After ‘Murder Among the Mormons,’ this director turned to dance

They never imagined they’d be away from the stage for so long. At best, they thought the hiatus would last a couple of weeks. At worst, a couple of months. So at the start of the pandemic, Beckanne Sisk and Chase O’Connell, longtime dancers with Ballet West, capitalized on their rare downtime. They relaxed and watched ballets online. They talked more with their families. And eventually, when it became clear the situation wasn’t going to improve anytime soon, they postponed their June 12 wedding.
Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
West Jordan High latest Utah school to get IB program

WEST JORDAN – West Jordan High School recently won big, not in athletics but in academics as it became the first Utah high school west of Interstate 15, to get the International Baccalaureate Program. It's an exciting accomplishment for the school and its students. "I'm excited because I want to...
Jenny Wilson and Erin Mendenhall: American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan would ensure long-term wellbeing of region

Last week, we welcomed first lady Dr. Jill Biden to Utah for visits in Salt Lake City including a visit to Glendale middle school and to a vaccine outreach clinic run by Salt Lake County. We were struck by the compassion of the first lady and shared with her our thanks to President Joe Biden and the administration for their commitment to COVID health and economic recovery.