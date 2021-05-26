Grassley disappointed in USTR’s slow response to Canadian trade issue

Iowa’s senior Senator Chuck Grassley is pleased the U.S. Trade Representative has asked for a trade dispute settlement panel to review Canada’s dairy tariff rate quota practices but he says he’s disappointed it took this long. Grassley says, “What (Robert) Lighthizer did would have led to consultation if they didn’t make the changes right away. This Ambassador Tai hasn’t been quite as aggressive as Lighthizer, and that’s a little disappointing to me.”