Cary, NC

Lacrosse Final Fours feature Duke men, both UNC squads

By Brett Friedlander
nsjonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s a Final Four going on these days, there’s a good chance a team from North Carolina will be involved. Two weeks ago, the Tar Heels sent both their men’s and women’s soccer teams to the NCAA’s College Cup at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary. Last week the field hockey team took home its national championship. This weekend, their lacrosse teams will take center stage with each earning a spot in their respective national semifinal.

nsjonline.com
