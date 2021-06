Joel Embiid’s status has not changed. The all-star center and MVP candidate is still day-to-day with a small meniscus tear in his right knee. The only new development Saturday was that Sixers coach Doc Rivers confirmed the injury took place in Game 4 of the team’s first-round series with Washington and was not a lingering problem, as some have speculated. It was only revealed when Embiid had an MRI upon his return to Philadelphia last Tuesday.