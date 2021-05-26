TREADWELL: DC spending soars — NC state legislators can stop it

After the global “surprise” of a Covid pandemic, it is vital to prepare for events once thought unthinkable. Unchecked, America is headed for default. Economic experts now predict double-digit inflation before the end of the year. Massive trillion-dollar deficits are estimated to push the nation’s debt to a staggering $30 trillion at the same time. Fed policies to both fight inflation and borrow money to fund this debt will likely raise interest rates. While many nations borrowed heavily during the pandemic, others did not, and America must compete for funds.