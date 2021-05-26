newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Scout now for black cutworms

By Larry Lee
kgfw.com
 3 days ago

A Wisconsin entomologist says farmers need to keep a close watch for black cutworms now. Bryan Jensen with the University of Wisconsin’s integrated pest management program tells Brownfield the state ag department’s pheromone trap network has indicated several significant flights of black cutworm adults in Wisconsin. Jensen says the traps...

kgfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cutworm#University Of Wisconsin#Pest Management#Farmers#Adult Catches#Field Damage#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pets
Related
Advocacymybighornbasin.com

GIRL SCOUTS

The Lovell Girl Scout Troop 1083 will be doing something Thursday that will benefit the Big Horn Basin and our troops!. From 4-6 PM Thursday they will be washing, drying, and vacuuming your vehicle for a minimum donation of $5.00. The proceeds will go to earning a badge for making care packages for the army troops and to help with other badges.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Watch Out for Cutworms in Young Crop Fields

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- How much corn could a cutworm cut if a cutworm could cut corn?. Growers across the Midwest and Eastern Corn Belt will find out, as temperatures finally start climbing high enough for black cutworms to emerge from the eggs laid in the soil earlier this spring.
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Amazing Discoveries of Scientists from Maryland

Maryland is home to many respected higher educational institutions. The University of Maryland in College Park, Johns Hopkins University, Salisbury University, and many others continue to provide high-quality training of future scientists who are respected worldwide. This is not a surprise that Maryland’s scientists have made a large number of discoveries. Some of them include:
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Waterloo Black Hawks' scouts got the job done despite COVID restrictions

WATERLOO – In a lot of ways it was not business as usual the past year for the Waterloo Black Hawks scouting personnel. Then again, it had to be business as usual for the Black Hawks’ General Manger and Associate Head Coach Shane Fukushima’s scouting staff. “It was different, but we were still able to get out and see a lot of players,” said Bryn Chyzyk who is based out of Minneapolis. “You had to sign up in advance to be able to come and a lot of venues limited how many people could get in. There were challenges, but we got in to see as many kids as we could.” For Matt Grainda and Andrew Weiss, scouts based out of Indianapolis, their two primary scouting regions – Chicago and Detroit – were shut down for much of the scouting season. That forced Grainda and Weiss to stay alert and have a bag packed to be able to leave on short-noticed. “Most of those cities were closed down with COVID restrictions,” Grainda said. “It was a lot of travel to…I wouldn’t call them non-hockey markets, but a lot of showcases are held in Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago or Boston and this year they were all shutdown.
oregonherald.com

Oregon's Wildlife Savior

William Lovell Finley: Champion of Oregon’s Wildlife Refuges The remarkable early 20th-century conservationist and photographer for whom it was named. Plenty of people, at least in Oregon's Willamette Valley, have heard of the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge a little south of Corvallis. But very few people know anything at all about William L. Finley, the remarkable early 20th-century conservationist and photographer for whom it was named.
Sciencewkms.org

Matthew Cloutier

Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration." Cloutier...
Bozeman, MTMontana Standard

MSU researchers publish study on coronavirus variant

BOZEMAN — As more contagious and potentially lethal versions of the pandemic-causing coronavirus make headlines, Montana State University scientists have some good news: A local variant appears to undermine, not enhance, the pathogen's ability to overcome the human immune system. As part of a global effort to monitor for mutations...
Chisago County, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cutworms have become a frustrating garden pest

A few decades ago when I first started vegetable gardening at my home in Chisago County, I’d see some of my tomato plants cut right off at the soil level leaving the entire top totally cut off from the base of the plant and the roots. I had no idea what was going on. After a couple of years of this I finally found out that the problem was cutworms.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

OSU Department of Horticulture and Crop Science to be led by Karcher

OSU Department of Horticulture and Crop Science to be led by Karcher. Douglas Karcher, Ph.D. an alumnus of Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, is returning to the college as professor and chair in the Department of Horticulture and Crop Science. His four-year term with the...
Sciencemsstate.edu

MSU physics professor uses new method to study plasma with DOE grant

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Chuji Wang, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Mississippi State University, is the recipient of a $199,000 grant from the Department of Energy’s Discovery Plasma Science: Measurement Innovation Program to study the effects of plasma in complex settings using a novel method—the cavity ringdown spectroscopy (CRDS) technique.
Cancersciencecodex.com

How retroviruses become infectious

Viruses are perfect molecular machines. Their only goal is to insert their genetic material into healthy cells and thus multiply. With deadly precision, they thereby can cause diseases that cost millions of lives and keep the world on edge. One example for such a virus, although currently less discussed, is HIV that causes the ongoing global AIDS-epidemic. Despite the progress made in recent years, 690 000 people died in 2019 alone as a result of the virus infection. "If you want to know the enemy, you have to know all its friends," says Martin Obr, postdoc at the Schur group at IST Austria. Together with his colleagues, he therefore studies a virus belonging to the same family as HIV - the Rous sarcoma virus, a virus causing cancer in poultry. With its help, he now gained new insights into the important role a small molecule plays in the assembly of these type of viruses.
Public HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Thirteen states prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements

In 13 states, governors have issued orders or signed bills prohibiting some or all levels of government from issuing COVID-19 vaccine identification cards or requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for people to enter premises or receive services. A proof-of-vaccination requirement can be a private or government requirement that...
Turner, ORkptv.com

Local winery uses robot to combat problem in vineyard

TURNER, OR (KPTV) - A local winery is using a robot in its vineyard to combat a huge problem, powdery mildew. You’re likely familiar with it if you grow roses. The founder of Willamette Valley Vineyards tells FOX 12 they are the first farmers in the world to use an autonomous robot to apply UV-C light in a commercial setting. Last year the vineyard installed the special band of ultraviolet light in its HVAC systems to kill the coronavirus. That led the winery’s Founder and CEO, Jim Bernau, to the research Cornell University was doing along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oregon State and Washington State universities with this same technology except for the protection of grapevines.
Kansas Stateagupdate.com

Researchers report shattercane resistance

Kansas State University researchers recently reported that shattercane, a grass weed found in grain-sorghum fields, is showing resistance to herbicides designed to stem its growth. Vipan Kumar, a weed scientist at the Kansas State University’s Agricultural Research Center in Hays, Kansas, said the findings are particularly important as producers decide...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
Inverness, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Local scout selected as 'Scout of the Year'

At the VFW Post 4337, Christopher Rosato was presented with a certificate and check for being selected as the recipient of the "Scout of the Year" award. Rosato is a scout with Troop 302 in Inverness. He was chosen for the award due to his standout citizenship, patriotism and love of his country.
Technologyanalyticsfc.co.uk

Introducing Virtual Scout

In recent times, with the increasing availability of technology and the advent of Coronavirus, the traditional approaches to scouting have changed. Whilst live scouting still plays an important part in the recruitment process, new methods are becoming available to reduce the number of live scouting trips and to save time and money.
Sioux Falls, SDBrookings Register

Girl Scout volunteer honored

SIOUX FALLS – Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons has announced that Amber Prussman from White has received the council’s Heritage Award that honors those volunteers who have demonstrated a higher level of service that has had an impact on the entire council. The Heritage Award recognizes a volunteer who honors...