Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her experience studying law. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star admits to sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian that she did not pass her first year law student exam. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim confesses in the episode, which was filmed in October 2020. "I am a failure. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up."