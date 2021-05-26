Cancel
Ukraine moves closer to restoring justice for victims of Russia’s war crimes

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the outbreak of Russian aggression against Ukraine in Crimea and Donbas since 2014, thousands of innocent people have been killed, wounded and displaced. War crimes committed by Russian proxy forces in the occupied territories of Ukraine have been an essential part of a discourse on national and international levels. Last week, Ukraine saw the adoption of long-awaited law necessary to investigate and prosecute war crimes.

Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Russia warns Turkey against building ties with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel Ukraine’s “militaristic sentiment” after Ankara moved to boost cooperation with Kyiv, Reuters reports. - Advertisement - “We strongly recommend that our Turkish colleagues carefully analyse the situation and stop fuelling Kyiv’s militaristic sentiment,” Lavrov...
Politicsbywire.news

Ukraine's leader moves to strip oligarchs of power with new bill

KYIV -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged lawmakers on Wednesday to pass a law that would strip the oligarchs who have dominated the country for decades of power and political influence. Ukraine's allies and major donors have repeatedly criticised it for not reining in the handful of wealthy businessmen, many of...
Mic

What constitutes a war crime?

Over the last few weeks, a new round of intense, open violence erupted in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And with it came a deluge of brutal accounts, often accompanied by video footage, of civilian displacement, destruction, and death: Missiles fired into residential buildings; vital infrastructure, like roads and hospitals, gutted; tens of thousands of people sheltering wherever they can, many in a state of increasing precarity.
SoccerUS News and World Report

Ukraine's New Soccer Kit Sparks Outrage in Russia Ahead of Euro

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Ukrainian football association has caused outrage in Russia by unveiling a new national team shirt emblazoned with a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea, in a move Russian officials called a provocation. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow considers the peninsula part of Russia but...
Sportsnewsatw.com

Ukraine's Euro 2020 football kit provokes outrage in Russia

A shirt showing Russian-annexed Crimea is denounced as a “political provocation”. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
EuropeStrategy Page

Russia: Frustrating Foreign Wars

Russia admits that about a third of its population is living in poverty. Many Russians, and foreign economists, believe the real rate is nearly 70 percent. Russian living standards have suffered continuous disasters since 2013 when the price of the major export (oil and has) fell by more than half and has not recovered. In 2014 Russia declared it was at war with NATO and Ukraine. That resulted in economic sanctions that have gotten worse since then. When the current Russian government took power in 2000 it became very popular by keeping a key campaign promise; to reduce the poverty rate. The poverty rate fell from 29 percent of the population in 2000 to just under 12 percent in 2012. Then came economic disasters, some of them self-inflicted. By 2018 the poverty rate was 14 percent and 33 percent in 2019. In 2020 there was a local and international economic recession caused by covid19. That’s why the government's claim that the poverty rate is still a third of the population in 2021 was met with disbelief and derision. Many Russians compared that claim to something not heard since the days of the Soviet Union where official lies were the norm and denying them was a criminal offense.
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Croatian President Restores Honours to War Crime Defendant

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic defended his decision to return war honours to former general Branimir Glavas, who is being retried for alleged crimes against Serb civilians in the city of Osijek in 1991. Zoran Milanovic said on Monday that his decision to return state honours to Branimir Glavas was legally...
SocietyBBC

Ukraine conflict: The couple that's survived seven years of war

It's been seven years since war broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian government. Since then, more than 13,000 people have been killed and over a million uprooted from their homes. There is a ceasefire, but violations are common. The conflict has had a devastating impact...
UEFAsamfordcrimson.com

Ukraine’s EURO 2020 shirt declared «totally inappropriate» amid Russia outrage

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Want Euro 2020 news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to our email updates. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters....
UEFAindialife.us

Ukraine Euro 2020 shirt with Crimea map angers Russia

Moscow, June 8: Ukraine have revealed a new shirt for Euro 2020 that features a map of the country, including the Crimea, sparking anger in Russia. The kit, styled in the national team's traditional yellow and blue, features a white outline surrounding the badge that depicts the country's borders. The...
UEFAmacaubusiness.com

Russia protests as Ukraine unveils Euro 2020 uniform

Ukraine provoked Moscow’s ire Sunday as its football federation unveiled Euro 2020 uniforms that feature Russian-annexed Crimea and nationalist slogans. Postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 will be played from June 11 to July 11 across 11 cities including Saint Petersburg. Russia’s second city will host seven matches, including a quarter-final.
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: Russia drag Ukraine to UEFA court over political’ kit

Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to Uefa over Ukraine’s “political” Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants. In the letter from the Russian football federation to Uefa just three days before the Euro starts, it said: “We...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Ukraine refuses Iran's compensation for downed plane victims

Jun. 5—DUBAI — Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said they refused Iran's proposal to pay $150,000 as compensation for each victim of the PS752 plane victims, local media reported. Oleg Nikolenko said compensation to families is an important step to justice, but first the full truth behind the circumstances...
Pharmaceuticalskelo.com

Ukraine says Russia’s Sputnik vaccine is not enough to enter country

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine will not allow foreigners inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik into the country if they do not also provide a negative test for the coronavirus, the border service said on Thursday. Current border crossing rules require a negative COVID-19 test or documentary proof of inoculation...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s Soccer Team Forced to Make Changes to ‘Political’ Shirts After Russia Flips Out

Europe’s biggest international soccer tournament kicks off Friday, and Ukraine’s team is going to have to rustle up a new shirt design pretty urgently. European soccer’s ruling body, UEFA, has ordered Ukraine to make changes to its shirt after Russian officials became enraged by what they alleged were political messages sewn into the design. Earlier this week, Russia sent a letter of complaint about the shirt, which features an outline of Ukraine’s borders that includes Crimea—which was annexed by Russia in 2014—and the slogan “Glory to our Heroes,” which was used as a rallying cry during 2014 protests against the annexation. UEFA has ruled that the outline of Ukraine can stay, but the slogan has to go because it’s “clearly political in nature.” The postponed Euro 2020 tournament begins in Italy on Friday, and Ukraine’s first match is scheduled for Sunday.