Ukraine moves closer to restoring justice for victims of Russia’s war crimes
With the outbreak of Russian aggression against Ukraine in Crimea and Donbas since 2014, thousands of innocent people have been killed, wounded and displaced. War crimes committed by Russian proxy forces in the occupied territories of Ukraine have been an essential part of a discourse on national and international levels. Last week, Ukraine saw the adoption of long-awaited law necessary to investigate and prosecute war crimes.euromaidanpress.com