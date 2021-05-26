Cancel
No, Belarusian dissident Protasevich is not a neo-Nazi. But the Kremlin sure wants you to think so

By Article by: Hanna Hrytsenko
euromaidanpress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of the Belarusian protests against rigged elections, a pro-Lukashenka anonymous Telegram channel smeared their organizer, Roman Protasevich, as a neo-Nazi — a technique as old as the world itself. That fake claim was laid to rest until investigators of the Ukrainian far-right decided to prove it right on the occasion of the Lukashenka regime hijacking a plane to arrest Protasevich.

euromaidanpress.com
