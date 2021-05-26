newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jorge López’s solid start spoiled by one swing, Orioles bats go quiet in 3-2 loss to Twins, their ninth straight

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

When the Orioles and Minnesota Twins first met Monday, they shared the league’s worst record at 17-29, giving the beleaguered Birds a chance to break their longest skid of the season.

Instead, for a third straight series, they were swept.

With little positive to speak of and just a little fight at the end, the Orioles’ bats went quiet Wednesday afternoon as starter Jorge López had a good start spoiled by one swing in a 3-2 loss at Target Field.

The defeat, their ninth straight and 16th in their past 18 games, dropped the Orioles to 17-32.

“There’s some frustration, obviously,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “This doesn’t feel good — no way around it. This doesn’t feel good. We’re in most of these games, too, and we’re just having a tough time getting on the right end of it.”

The Orioles’ best chances to create a big inning happened early, when Cedric Mullins singled to open the game but was thrown out trying to steal second after a strikeout. That proved costly when Trey Mancini hit his 11th home run of the year — and league-leading 42nd RBI — four pitches later. But after Anthony Santander’s double in the ensuing at-bat, Twins starter Michael Pineda and the Minnesota bullpen didn’t allow another hit until the ninth inning.

López, though, was up for the task. He pitched around some traffic after two walks in the first inning and got an out at home on a ground ball in the second, but kept the game under control. With a runner on first in the sixth, Maikel Franco bobbled a potential double-play ball on a hot-shot to third and only ended up with a chance at first base. A walk and a groundout later, López left a fastball over the plate to Miguel Sanó, who drove it 426 feet over the fence in center field.

Even so, it was López’s first sixth-inning start of the season, and he lowered his ERA to 5.80.

“Threw the ball great,” Hyde said. “Disappointing on that pitch, but six really good innings, some control, was in command. Pitch count was down. Velo stayed there throughout his outing. He pitched really, really well. He just made that bad pitch there and Sanó, we’d pitched to well all series and Lopey pitched him well prior. Just makes a bad pitch in a bad spot. But, we didn’t score.”

López said he felt good overall and enjoyed the chance to pitch deep into the game, but found it hard to overlook the home run when assessing his day.

“It’s hard when we are in this situation,” he said. “With a lead, that’s what a good starter does — takes the lead as far as they can and give the team wins. Right there, in the sixth, [I made] a big mistake. That can’t happen again. It’s something for where we were, how close the game was, it’s unfortunate.”

Shawn Armstrong and Tanner Scott turned in much-needed scoreless innings, and it looked worthy when Mancini doubled and scored on a double by Franco in the ninth. But Stevie Wilkerson grounded out to end the game as the Orioles finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Kremer optioned; Akin joins rotation

A night after another arduous start for rookie Dean Kremer, the Orioles optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Reliever Dillon Tate will be activated off the injured list Thursday to take his place, while Keegan Akin will go into the rotation as Kremer gets to work in a less stressful environment.

“We felt it was important for Dean’s development to go down, continue to work on the quality of his pitches,” Hyde said. “Dean’s a major league starter, he’s got four major league pitches. Now it’s about being comfortable in executing them.

“We’re sending him down from a development standpoint of him pitching in a lower-pressure environment and working on executing the four major league pitches he has.”

Hays hits injured list

Faced with a short bench after Ryan Mountcastle was hit in the left hand by a pitch Tuesday night, the Orioles put outfielder Austin Hays (hamstring) on the injured list retroactive to Monday and recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from Triple-A Norfolk.

Hays did not play against the Twins, and Hyde said Mountcastle’s hand was sore when he woke up. Mountcastle will be day-to-day, the manager said.

ORIOLES@WHITE SOX

Thursday, 8:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
510
Followers
871
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Stevie Wilkerson
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Shawn Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Bats#Home Field#Left Field#Pitch Count#The League#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Triple A Norfolk#Starter Jorge L Pez#Rotation#League Leading 42nd Rbi#Outfielder Austin Hays#Scoring Position#Reliever Dillon Tate#Manager Brandon Hyde#Ninth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCamden Chat

Zimmermann, Kremer, and López are finding different paths to a lack of success

Leo Tolstoy famously wrote, “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Maybe if Tolstoy had been a baseball fan, he would have agreed that bad pitchers are bad each in their own way. Maybe. Because right now, the Orioles have three distinct problems in their starting rotation in Bruce Zimmermann, Dean Kremer, and Jorge López.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles-Mariners series preview: An early end to the season series

If you’re the kind of fan who loves Orioles-Mariners games, you’d better get your fill these next three days. After Wednesday, the two teams won’t see each other again this year. The clubs played a unique four-game series in Baltimore three weeks ago in which, thanks to two rainouts and...
MLBmasnsports.com

The latest spin on the Orioles rotation

The minor league rotations are taking shape, which leaves the Orioles to figure out what to do with their own. Rookie Bruce Zimmermann has been removed from it, with the club optioning him Monday night. A very similar move to the one executed with another rookie, Dean Kremer, following his start on April 17 in Texas.
MLBMLB

Mullins' wall-scraper lifts O's in Seattle

From even a fair distance, the baseball seemed to have fallen, somehow, from the Seattle night sky into Mitch Haniger’s glove, dashing the Orioles’ dreams along with it. Haniger had tumbled from above the yellow marker atop T-Mobile Park’s right-center field wall onto the warning-track dirt, apparently cradling Cedric Mullins’ long drive in dramatic fashion.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles spot starter still a secret

The Orioles are going to need a spot starter for Saturday night at Camden Yards, the pitcher’s identity withheld as they finish their series today in Seattle and board a flight home. Optioning left-hander Bruce Zimmermann has created an opening and the Orioles decided again to move it up, as...
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s hit two homers in eighth, rally to beat M’s (with quotes)

If one of the Orioles’ goals tonight was to get right-hander Dean Kremer back on track, they did that. But could his strong outing lead to a win in the series opener at Seattle?. It was a night where Seattle went with a bullpen game. And that actually was not...
MLBbostonnews.net

Nick Pivetta, Red Sox look to keep rolling vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it clear before Saturday's game that he wanted to see his team's offense make life a little bit easier on its pitchers. "It feels like we've been in every game from day one, and that's great -- but sometimes it's like this is too much. Either we win by a lotor, I hate to say it, they beat us by a lot," Cora said. "Offensively when we have leads -- if we add up, add on, it will be great for (the pitchers) too."
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Orioles Series Preview

The Orioles continue to hang around .500 longer than anyone expects, though much of that success has come away from Baltimore as they have struggled mightily at home in 2021. Up. The last time these two sides met the Red Sox were part of a downward turn for Baltimore, but the last week or so has been much better. The O’s are coming off a very nice west coast trip, winning each of their last two series and splitting one with the Yankees before that. Overall, they’ve won seven of their last 11.
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles will try to win one for the moms

They are not all going to be fun days on the way between now and the Orioles rebuilding project reaching a better phase. We can all remember that, especially when there are games like last night to remind us. There was not much that was fun about it - all the worse since the disappointing loss involved a pitching prospect we’ve had hopes about for multiple seasons, Zac Lowther, getting bombed in his first MLB start.
MLBFOX Sports

Kremer expected to start for the Orioles against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (21-13, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-18, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.43 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +129, Red Sox -149; over/under is 9...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles lose a heartbreaker to the Red Sox on Mother’s Day, 4-3

In a tightly-contested matchup on Mother’s Day afternoon at Camden Yards, the Orioles could not stay ahead of the Red Sox. After several lead changes during the low-scoring affair, Boston emerged victorious by a score of 4-3. O’s starter Dean Kremer worked a 1-2-3 first that included a pair of...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Rookie starting pitchers hold promise, even though immediate results are lacking

When the Orioles’ rebuilding project truly began in the summer of 2018, a bubble of pitching prospects was either at or getting to Double-A Bowie via promotion or trade, foretelling a season like this one on the horizon. For the 13th time in their first 34 games, the Orioles gave the ball to a rookie starting pitcher Sunday — a necessary aspect of this phase of their rebuilding project. It’s ...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles rotation rookies on the rise

Left-hander Keegan Akin made his first start last night with Triple-A Norfolk, inserted into a rotation that he tried to leave behind for good last summer. Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann follows Akin tonight as the extended series continues in Jacksonville. Dean Kremer was the last rookie standing with the Orioles, having...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers Shines In 4-3 Win Over Orioles

It seems the Boston Red Sox have enjoyed their time playing the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. Boston secured the series win of its four-game set against Baltimore on Sunday with a 4-3 victory at Camden Yards in Game 3. And it was the Rafael Devers show. Three of the Sox’s...
BaseballPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Corey Kluber vs. Dean Kremer

The Yankees may have won their series in Tampa Bay, but you’d be forgiven for thinking the offense is still not up to par. This is the Bronx Bombers, not the Bronx Bummers, but the bats haven’t performed to the level we’ve all expected so far in 2021. Thankfully, Camden Yards always seems as a tonic for poor hitting, and the Yankees will look to right the offensive ship with three games in Baltimore starting tonight.