The Southwest Conference boys golf championship was held Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg. McCook was the the team champion with a 318. Ogallala was the team runner-up with a 325. Only 2 shots separated places 3-5. Minden was third with a 337, Gothenburg was 4th with a 338, and Cozad was 5th with a 339. The Broken Bow boys golf team was sixth overall with a 352. Blake Denson had the low round of the day for Broken Bow with an 80 to place 8th on the day. Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow finished 15th with an 86. Austin Harvey shot a 91, Zach Gaffney a 95, and Carsten Fox shot a 101 for the Indians. The low round of the tournament was a 75 turned in by Brady Esch of McCook to win the SWC individual title. Seth Daup of Gothenburg was one shot behind with a 76 to finish runner-up. Cozad was led by Jacob Engel who placed fifth overall with a 78 for the 18 hole event.