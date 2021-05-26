Cancel
East Palo Alto, CA

Coastsider’s book tells story of rescue puppy

By Emma Spaeth
Half Moon Bay Review
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve years ago, Claudia Marshall welcomed home a rescued Chihuahua named “BNE” who had been found running wild in East Palo Alto. Since, they have walked the coastal bluffs together, enjoyed sunny days at cafes in Montara and become steadfast friends. It started when Marshall felt a hole in her...

California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Half Moon Bay, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Museum gotta see ‘um

SCULPTURES BY PAUL RUBAS AT THE COASTAL ARTS LEAGUE GALLERY IN HALF MOON BAY. Self-trained Sculptor Paul Rubas believes that way before art schools, art museums and art critics, there was art. He hopes to express through art inner landscapes and the complexity of being. Rubas was born in 1954 Czechoslovakia. His family left in 1968 due to political circumstances and lived in Germany until 1971, when they emigrated as political refugees to the East Coast of the United States. After his university education, Rubas settled with his wife, Penny, in the Bay Area, where Belmont has been their home for 34 years. A selection of the artist’s sculptures are on view from May 27 to June 20 at the Coastal Arts League Gallery, 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. An Artist Reception is scheduled for May 29 from noon to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.Coastside-Artists.com.
Atherton, CAThe Almanac Online

In gowns and sneakers, tuxes and masks, M-A seniors gather for prom

For the class of 2021, an exuberant rite of passage looks a bit different during a pandemic. When the dancing started, seniors at Menlo-Atherton High School's "Enchanted Forest" prom on Friday, May 7, crowded the dance "floor." Overall, seniors say they felt safe at an event that gave them a rare chance to gather and celebrate after more than a year of social isolation.
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Beloved Coastside music teacher dies after full life

Kitty Rea was usually found sitting at a piano bench or zipping across town in her signature yellow Volkswagen bug. Powered by her passion for music, the woman everyone knew as “Ms. Kitty” was a cyclone of creativity, bustling from one school to the next, sharing her magic with countless children and adults.
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Now serving more people in local restaurants

When It’s Italia closed its doors on March 17, 2020, owner Betsy del Fierro was concerned for the 24-year-old family business in Half Moon Bay. Now, after more than a year of dealing with the pandemic and its fallout, Del Fierro compares managing the restaurant to riding an unpredictable ocean wave. She had to predict what was going to happen next and adapt to the ever-changing situation.
Half Moon Bay, CAMercury News

Half Moon Bay: Bicyclist attacked while riding beach trail

A woman bicycling on a Half Moon Bay beach path Tuesday was shoved down a rocky slope by a man who then threw the bike on top of her, authorities said. Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested the Redwood City resident. According to the sheriff’s office, he is suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, committing a felony while on bail, and intimidating a witness.