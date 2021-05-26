Cancel
Hilton, NY

Hilton boosts lifestyle segment with 11 signings

By Jena Tesse Fox
hotelmanagement.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilton has signed 11 new deals for its Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton brands, representing nearly 20 percent of the company’s lifestyle segment pipeline. The new properties will be located in the United States, Latin America and Europe, with key signings in New York City; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Tulum, Mexico; Boston; Mexico City; and Seattle. With these newly signed properties, Hilton’s lifestyle category supply is expected to double within the next five years as well as expand to an additional 17 countries and territories over the next 10 years, including the first lifestyle property in Africa.

