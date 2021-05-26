newsbreak-logo
Minneapolis, MN

Man charged with 9 counts in downtown Mpls. shootout

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused in a downtown Minneapolis shootout that left two dead and many others wounded is facing nine charges. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 24-year-old Juwan Carroll, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Carroll is a known gang member. Witnesses told investigators that Carroll and 24-year-old Christopher R. Jones Jr. of Brooklyn Park, fired repeatedly at each other early Saturday morning, catching others in the crossfire. Jones was killed, as was a bystander celebrating his graduation from college.

knoxradio.com
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
#Downtown Minneapolis#Attempted Murder#Brooklyn College#Ap#Mpls#Man#24 Year Old Juwan Carroll#Investigators
