Mayor announces 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council

Monday was a City Council meeting day. We meet the second and fourth Monday of each month. A City Council member and I meet at KFBC radio station the morning of a council meeting to talk with Reece Monaco to discuss the agenda and topics of the day. I really enjoy the experience of talking with the callers and those that text. A few hours later, I was on KRAE radio, which started a new program, and I was fortunate to be their first guest. Two generations of the Proietti family made the interview fun.