newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Mayor announces 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has announced the students selected for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council. It will have five returning and eight new members. The students selected to serve on the council and the high schools they represent are: David Barker, South; William Barrington, Central; Julianne Beech, Central; Ty Bronder, East; Caitlyn Ganskow, South; Nevaeh Green, home schooled; Alix Johnson, South; Andrew Lance, Central; Zoey Lundin, East; Molly Madsen, East; Cedar Moench, East; Elizabeth Stump, Central; and Madison Thomas, Central.

www.wyomingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Staff#Central Committee#City Government#Community#Public Schools#Nevaeh Green#Staff Adviser#Public High Schools#March#Selection Committee#School Year#East#2021 22 Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Wyoming Arts Council opens applications for career grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming Arts Council today announced that applications for the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mayor's Minute: What are you doing about all of these potholes?

Monday was a City Council meeting day. We meet the second and fourth Monday of each month. A City Council member and I meet at KFBC radio station the morning of a council meeting to talk with Reece Monaco to discuss the agenda and topics of the day. I really enjoy the experience of talking with the callers and those that text. A few hours later, I was on KRAE radio, which started a new program, and I was fortunate to be their first guest. Two generations of the Proietti family made the interview fun.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Government meetings 5-16-21

Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, noon. Meeting can be accessed at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/te2afhhx. Password: FC05172021. The meeting can also be accessed via call-in at the following number: 346-248-7799 with webinar ID 843 3529 0428 and passcode 2287130859. Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., online only. The Google meeting...
Wyoming Statemybighornbasin.com

Critical Race Theory Funding Banned in Wyo.?

Potential legislation that would prohibit funding for teaching critical race theory and the 1619 Project in schools has support across Wyoming, a Park County state legislator said Monday morning on KODI’s “Speak Your Piece with Darian Dudrick.”. Both CRT and 1619, in essence, claim America was founded on racism and...
Wyoming StatePosted by
K2 Radio

Natrona County and Wyoming Receiving COVID Relief Money

In a press release put out by Governor Mark Gordon, his office has identified a few areas on which the federal dollars will be spent that have been awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Wyoming...
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Airport Fountain Fire-Up Event scheduled for May 22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and the City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department are inviting residents to celebrate Spring and the Airport Fountain at their Fountain Fire-Up event. According to the announcement, the Board will give a history of the fountain and acknowledge the parties that have...
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 17

Hannah Fisher, who is an eighth-grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 17. Fisher is an academic and athletic award winner with a 3.75 cumulative GPA. At school, she is involved in volleyball and swimming, as well as being an AVID Ambassador.
Posted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCCC grad persevered, focused on "giving back"

CHEYENNE – When George Jankowski graduated with an associate of arts degree in social sciences from Laramie County Community College Saturday, it was a long time coming. Jankowski, a former medic in the U.S. Air Force in his mid-30s, didn’t take a conventional path to higher education. He moved to Cheyenne in 2008, right after he got out of the military, and worked a series of different jobs until enrolling at LCCC four years ago.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

After turmoil of pandemic, LCCC graduates encouraged to "change the world"

CHEYENNE – In the college's first in-person graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Wyoming last spring, Laramie County Community College officials honored the Class of 2021 graduates during three commencement ceremonies held Saturday in Cheyenne. The ceremonies, which were held separately to encourage social distancing, marked the 50th graduating...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Fridays on the Plaza lineup, rebranding are stellar

The Fridays on the Plaza series has become one of the most endearing components of summertime in Cheyenne over the years – and was dearly missed last summer. The sense of community and general positivity on those warm summer nights is a special thing. Cheyenne Rec and Events especially deserves...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving brings in record high donations

CHEYENNE – Preliminary totals from Friday's 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving and Thursday's youth event show donors contributed record high amounts in many categories. Thanks to the generosity of the Cheyenne community, hundreds of items were dropped off at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park or contributed during pre-event collections.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Four LCSD1 students, one staff member test positive for COVID-19

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department informed Laramie County School District 1 officials that from Friday, May 7, through Thursday, May 13, four students and one staff members tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were at the following locations:. Baggs Elementary. Central High. Freedom Elementary. Prairie Wind Elementary. Those...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCSD1 still plans to use school climate survey to test progress since McCormick incident

CHEYENNE – A decision to postpone an optional school climate survey comes soon after a small number of Laramie County School District 1 parents raised concerns about it. In January, Patti Paredes, diversity facilitator for LCSD1, presented the LCSD1 Board of Trustees with a detailed plan to administer a school climate survey focused on gaining insight into how its students – who represent a variety of races, nationalities, religious beliefs, ability levels, income brackets and sexual orientations – feel they are treated by their peers and adults.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Report shows decreased bullying in LCSD1 during pandemic

CHEYENNE – The number of bullying incidents reported by students in Laramie County School District 1 has declined since the start of the pandemic last school year. That’s according to a recent report Chris Zimney, LCSD1’s violence prevention facilitator, and John Contos, LCSD1’s physical education curriculum coordinator, presented to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at its most recent meeting.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

LCSD1 postpones student climate survey

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is postponing administration of the student climate survey that was to take place today. Originally, the district planned to use a free survey, which is proprietary to the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center (WEEAC). Due to the proprietary nature of the survey, questions could not be released to the public.
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne-Area Schools Postpone Climate Survey

Laramie County School District#1 has decided to postpone a school climate survey that had been planned for Wednesday, May 12. Because of proprietary concerns with the originally planned test, the district would not have been able to reveal the questions that students would have been asked. The district will now work towards a similar test in which the questions can be openly shared with parents and others.