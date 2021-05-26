Mayor announces 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has announced the students selected for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council. It will have five returning and eight new members. The students selected to serve on the council and the high schools they represent are: David Barker, South; William Barrington, Central; Julianne Beech, Central; Ty Bronder, East; Caitlyn Ganskow, South; Nevaeh Green, home schooled; Alix Johnson, South; Andrew Lance, Central; Zoey Lundin, East; Molly Madsen, East; Cedar Moench, East; Elizabeth Stump, Central; and Madison Thomas, Central.www.wyomingnews.com