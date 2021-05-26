American, Chinese, Jewish and Female

Ayun had just walked into synagogue to attend Rosh Hashanah services in Boston. Her co-religionists greeted her with a few smiles and Jewish New Year greetings, but it didn’t take long for the conversations to turn from welcoming to a barrage of questions about how Ayun could be Jewish. A few “where are you froms,” as if she couldn’t be American with her Asian features. A few questions about whether she was with a Jewish partner, implying she couldn’t be Jewish herself. A few “Are you with a friend?” questions. Notably, a lot of the questions came from a loving place. People who were excited about this exotic woman identifying as Jewish. Still, Ayun couldn’t just live a normal existence walking in Jewish circles with an Asian-looking face.