The Secret Acid Tests on British Soldiers

The British’s experiments on creating chemical weapons using their own soldiers as guinea pigs. S — ince the Integration of the SAS special forces during 1940 the British were always trying to push their troops over their human abilities and limits in order to get closer to what was believed to be the ultimate soldier. At the point where a human reaches its maximum potential or capacity (even after years of training), there is only one thing left that can truly enhance him or her in some apparent cases.