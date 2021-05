On Saturday, May 15 in Claremont, CA, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) hosted two commencement ceremonies to honor graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021. View photos. Graduates from programs in the Henry E. Riggs School of Applied Life Sciences (Riggs School) were honored during a ceremony at 10 a.m., while graduates from programs in the School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (SPHS) were honored at 2 p.m. Both ceremonies featured in-person attendees and a virtual component for those that could not be there in person.