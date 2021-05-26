Cancel
With honor, in gratitude: Recognizing the impact of the military community at Microsoft and beyond

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach May we observe National Military Appreciation Month in the United States, and for Microsoft this is a time to connect with, learn from and celebrate our military community all around the globe. On May 31, we observe Memorial Day in the United States, honoring the memories of those who fell in service of the nation. On a human level, I’m always interested to learn about the history and founding of holidays along with traditions in practice, both past and present. Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day, referring to the decoration of graves with flowers, and became a federal holiday in 1971. My own Memorial Day ritual centers on supporting charities that organize wreath laying at military cemeteries, quiet reflection and conversations with friends and family about those who came before us. For the living, Memorial Day is a time to exercise our gratitude and appreciation.

