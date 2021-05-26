Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

How to Become a Better Writer by Becoming a Better Noticer

By Tim Ferriss
tim.blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Apple (samapple.com) is the author of the new book Ravenous: Otto Warburg, the Nazis, and the Search for the Cancer-Diet Connection. It’s the story of a brilliant scientist in Nazi Germany and how the rediscovery of his long-lost metabolism research is fundamentally changing the way we think about cancer. The book emerged from a piece Sam wrote for The New York Times Magazine in 2016. An exclusive, unpublished excerpt from that article appeared on this very blog.

tim.blog
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Exercise#Reading And Writing#Science Fiction Writers#Blog#Nazis#The New Yorker#Wired#The Los Angeles Times#Financial Times Magazine#Espn#Mit Technology Review#Johns Hopkins University#Book#Science Writing#Publications#Inspiration#Beginning Writers#Writing Exercises#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Podcast
Related
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

How can people become effective storytellers in writing?

There are several industries and sectors in this world, but the creative and artistic fields are those that allow people to see and feel beyond the usual. Storytellers are people who make sense of the world and go ahead in deriving the deeper meaning of their lives. The techniques of great storytelling have changed over the years, but the power and influence of great storytelling to move or provoke readers have still remained consistent. As a growing writer, developing the storytelling skills and honing the skills in spinning different experiences into a story may take time and a lot of practice, but there are a few methods that can definitely improve the craft, says the team at the growing entertainment company named ‘Stary‘, which is all about storytelling.
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

How quirkiness has become an attractive trait

At some point or another, it’s likely you’ve been told the encouraging phrase that standing out from the status quo is an attractive trait — now there may be supporting psychological evidence of it. A new report suggests that social habits we identify as quirky or non-conforming are appealing to...
EntertainmentNo Film School

Become a Better Filmmaker and Land More Gigs

Courses, LUTs, stock footage, guides, and VFX packages are all included. 5DayDeal is back with its video creator bundle, and once again, we implore you not to miss it. From June 3 at 12 p.m. Pacific until June 8 at 12 p.m. Pacific, you can get any one of the THREE bundles of assets and resources from leading creatives like Hurlbut Academy, Fstoppers, Full Time Filmmaker, and Jakob Owens, to name only a few.
Books & Literaturestrategy+business

Summer reading suggestions 2021

Whether it’s half-day Fridays, vacation weeks, or simply a few extra hours of daylight, the summer is an ideal for time for burrowing into a good book. Here are eight great reads from our recent coverage that challenge conventional wisdom and offer fresh perspective—on yourself, your company, and the economy at large.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: How a freewheeling art critic got clout

- - - About 30 years ago, a former Texas kid, surfer dude, frat boy, grad student in linguistics, gallery owner, chain smoker, art critic, alcohol and amphetamine abuser, magazine editor, country music journalist, rock-and-roll band member, songwriter and semiotician named Dave Hickey sat down to write a series of essays on the idea of beauty, particularly as it applied to Robert Mapplethorpe's X-rated photographs of male homosexual acts. The essays were published in 1993 as a book titled "The Invisible Dragon" by a small but well-regarded Los Angeles art press. That book was followed in 1997 by "Air Guitar," another collection of essays, this one dealing with subjects ranging from Andy Warhol to Liberace. Ten years after he began the first book, Hickey was arguably the most influential art and cultural critic in America, the winner of a MacArthur Fellowship.
PhotographyKevinMD.com

How photography made me a better doctor

In my first year as an attending hospitalist, I personally discovered what Hippocrates realized millennia before, “Life is short and the art long.” Clinical reasoning is an intellectual labyrinth that can only be mastered with deliberate practice, introspection, and perseverance. However, I soon found that spending hours poring through manuscripts...
Mental Healthaddicted2success.com

How to Use Psychological Distance to Become a Better Problem Solver

Life is about finding a way of living that makes you the happiest. However, that’s not always easy, and we all have to deal with obstacles and problems we don’t expect. Whether your problems stem from work, personal or emotional matters, a simple mindset shift can change how you go about them. That’s the art of problem solving, and with the help of a little-known phenomenon called psychological distance, that’s what we’re going to dive into today.
Netflixgoodhousekeeping.com

How to Stop Feeling Lazy and Become More Motivated

You’d love to learn another language, organize your kitchen or try a new exercise class. So why can’t you get off your lazy butt and motivate yourself to do it?. Put aside for a sec that that's being a little harsh on yourself, and let's define what “laziness” actually is. What we think of as “laziness” is simply the unwillingness to make an effort, explains Tim Pychyl, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. The definition applies in pretty much any context, says Pychyl, who researches procrastination and its effect on well-being. In the case of laziness, the specific reason matters: “It’s the reluctance to make an effort because it seems too arduous.”
Educationtechzimo.com

Best Tips for Students on How to Become Awesome Essay Writers

Since writing assignments are prevalent in academia, it is no surprise that everyone aspires to pick up excellent skills to generate top-notch essays. Good writing abilities are valuable in real life. They allow students to apply for different positions and provide thought-provoking content quickly. However, nothing can be mastered at...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Assigned Reading That Changed Our Lives

Some weeks back, I saw this tweet (and subsequent thread) making the rounds. It got me thinking about my own experiences with assigned reading and the books that have made an impact on me over the years. For a long time, until I became more independent and adventurous at libraries and bookstores, assigned reading was actually the only way I knew what kinds of books were out there at all. As the child of parents who were immigrants and also very much not readers in the first place, my exposure to the vast selection of books that existed was limited to school reading lists and whatever my bookish classmates happened to be reading. And those reading lists are what turned me into the lifelong reader I am today.
Books & Literaturekindlepreneur.com

How to Write the Preface of a Book + Examples

As readers, we may not pay too much attention to those pages at the front of the book. We may flip through them and decide in the moment whether we want to read any of the sections there. But as authors, it’s important to know all the different elements of the book- including those in the front. A book’s preface is one of those elements. And until you know what a preface is, you won’t know whether or not you need one. So, read on to discover what a preface is and how to write one.
Family Relationshipsdawsoncountyjournal.com

The Books Briefing: A Better Way to Raise Sons

Works that reshape ideas about masculinity for fathers and their children: Your weekly guide to the best in books. When the psychologist Michael Reichert became a father to sons, he aimed to avoid putting his boys into narrow masculine boxes, an effort that he details in his book, How to Raise a Boy. Still, he sometimes slipped. For example, in a 2019 Atlantic interview, Reichert recalled forcing his young son to face off against bullies rather than offering him a refuge. “I had these dire imaginings of a young man who was not going to be able to fend for himself in the dog-eat-dog world of boys’ peer culture,” Reichert said. “Unconsciously, I was passing along a narrow vision that was about fitting into the peer culture rather than transcending it.”
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: From a life of pain, TV writer finds the humor

- - - As I read Danielle Henderson's memoir, "The Ugly Cry," a book chock full of jokes, funny anecdotes and crackling dialogue, the words of a long dead White man kept thundering in my head like the voice of God. "The secret source of humor," Mark Twain famously noted...
MinoritiesVanity Fair

LGBTQ+ Writers Committee to Hollywood: Do Better

The LGBTQ+ Writers Committee of the Writers Guild of America West published a letter on Friday pressing Hollywood to hire more LGBTQ+ writers for film and television production, promote better representation of LGBTQ+ stories, and challenge non-inclusive work environments. “We are here to tell you that the fight for inclusion...
Economysuccess.com

How to Make Better Business Decisions

Making a big decision for your business can be scary. When you have several opportunities on the table, it’s hard to ignore five good options for one, golden opportunity. How do you know whether you’re making the right choice? Will there be a redo if things go badly?. In this...
Worldava360.com

How to Become Fluent in Speaking Japanese

Https://bit.ly/2MEdq6D ← Discover the absolute best way to get started with Japanese language for absolute beginners! Get the best resources and tools to get on your way to Japanese fluency ↓ More Details ↓. Step 1: Go to https://bit.ly/2MEdq6D. Step 2: Sign up for a Free Lifetime Account - No...
Entertainmenttvnewscheck.com

How To Make A Better News Story Working Solo

Brendan Keefe, WXIA Atlanta's chief investigative reporter, explains how to bring creative storytelling and novel visuals to standups, day turns and investigative stories, and how working alone amps up innovation. For more insights from Keefe, check out this episode of TVNewsCheck’s Talking TV. This is the latest installment of How To, a TVNewsCheck original video series that solicits innovative, practical and actionable advice from TV experts in news, technology, sales and marketing. Earlier episodes: How To Animate A News Story and How To Sell Local OTT Advertising.
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

5 Ways You Can Become a Better Gamer: FinalBossTV's Gaming Tips and Tricks

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / When it comes to gaming, you can always learn a new skill or pick up a new habit to become better. The gaming industry can be an incredibly competitive space, and players constantly push one another to do their best. There are countless tips and tricks out there to help you improve because, let's face it -- we all want to be the best gamer we can be!