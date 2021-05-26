AUSTIN BISHOP: 12 captivating interviews that would cap off an amazing career

Over the last 45 years I’ve seen a lot of athletes compete, coaches coach, announcers announce, reporters report, and managers manage. During that time I have interviewed and covered more sports figures than I can begin to count. While covering games has always been a huge part of the job, the thing I have enjoyed the most is the in-depth interviews. Not just a few quick questions at the end of a game along with other reporters, or a few minutes on the phone. But I real sit-down and let’s talk about it conversation.