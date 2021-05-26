Historic Stanley builds local bonds through books

Each year Estes Park High School gets to select the most outstanding Chemistry student to receive the American Chemical Society Student of the Year award. This year that honor goes to Kadynce Shotts. Kadynce has an average of 99% for both semesters of Chemistry! She is a student that works incredibly hard and takes a lot of pride in her education. She thinks maybe she got a little bit of her strength in Chemistry from her grandfather, who was a high school Chemistry teacher. Kadynce has a perfect GPA and would like to be an author in the future. She is interested in writing fiction, science fiction, and maybe fantasy. In her free time, she enjoys writing, playing with her dog Luna, archery, and hanging out with friends. She is not sure where she would like to go to college yet and has another year of high school to figure that out. Kadynce received a medal from the American Chemical Society to honor her achievement. She is an incredible student with a fantastic work ethic and truly has earned this award.