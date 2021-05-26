Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Historic Stanley builds local bonds through books

By Tim Mosier
burlington-record.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Historic Stanley has found another way to forge tighter bonds within the Estes Park community, recently purchasing over 7,000 books from local used book store, Cliffhanger. The books add comfort and charm to the rooms, a local business received a huge product order, and guests at the Stanley will now have an array of novels at their disposal, a win-win … win.

www.burlington-record.com
