In 2020, the U.S. exported tens of billions of dollars' worth of medical and pharmaceutical products to Europe. This is a great example of how America's entrepreneurial spirit remains unshaken even in the face of extraordinary hardship. Fulfilling the needs of customers around the world is the hallmark of international trade, ensuring mutually beneficial transactions for all parties involved. We are very good at this. This year, however, our own Federal Trade Commission (FTC) attempted to get in on the action with an export of its own: regulatory policy. This is one trade that should not be offered at all.